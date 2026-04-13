Congress's Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have voiced concerns about the 'rushed' delimitation process linked to the women's reservation bill, calling it an 'assault on the Constitution' with 'risks and inequities' for political representation.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday flagged concerns over the delimitation process before implementing 33 per cent women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

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Sharing an opinion piece, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi noted "risks and inequities" posed by a "rushed delimitation." "'Any delimitation involving an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha must be politically, and not just arithmetically equitable.' Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji writes about how the real concern in the important process of women's reservation are the risks and inequities posed by a rushed delimitation," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress MP Manish Tewari called the delimitation an "arbitrary process for overturning settled principles." Manish Tewari wrote on X, "The Hon'ble Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and the pioneer of Women's Reservation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, Sonia Gandhi, is absolutely prescient. The issue on April 16, 2026, is not women's reservation. It is arbitrary delimitation overturning all settled principles & processes since 1935."

Sonia Gandhi: Delimitation an 'Assault on the Constitution'

Sonia Gandhi had referred to the delimitation exercise to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha as an "assault on the Constitution" and questioned the Centre on the timing of introducing the amendment to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Penning an opinion piece in The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi alleged that the Opposition's call for an all-party meeting was turned down by the Centre, and called it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "one-upmanship."She clarified that the Opposition does not stand against the idea of reserving 33 per cent seats for women MPs in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures; it is against the delimitation process before the 2027 census.

Excerpt of her article shared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge read, "Opposition leaders have written to the government not once but thrice requesting that an all-party meeting be convened after the last phase of elections is over in West Bengal on April 29, to discuss what the new proposals of the government are. But that perfectly reasonable request has been turned down. Instead, the Prime Minister has resorted to writing op-eds, making appeals to political parties, and organising sammelans. It is an underhand tactic that reflects the Prime Minister's one-upmanship and his 'my way or the highway' approach to decision-making."

Sonia Gandhi pointed out that conducting delimitation based on information "unofficially available" will be "extremely dangerous." She asked the Central government to bring the Bill to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, instead of the special session from April 16 to 18. "The monsoon session of Parliament will begin in mid-July. The heavens will not fall if the government were to call an all-party meeting after April 29 (after the polling in West Bengal) to discuss its proposals with the Opposition, allowing time for a public debate, and then have the Constitution Amendment Bills considered in the monsoon session. There is simply no justification, except narrative management during troubled times, for this tearing hurry to bulldoze extremely far-reaching changes to our polity. The process is deeply flawed and anti-democratic. Reservation for women is not the issue here. That has already been settled. The real issue is delimitation, which, based on the information unofficially available, is extremely dangerous and an assault on the Constitution itself," Sonia Gandhi wrote.

Bill's Link to Census and State Representation

This comes as the Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Amendment Bill to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

The Lok Sabha seats may increase from 543 to 816 post-amendment.

The major concern around delimitation lies in the population disparity between northern and southern states. The Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Telangana and Karnataka have flagged that the representation of the South Indian states will shrink in the Lok Sabha.

The Government has planned two major amendments, including a separate Delimitation Bill. Both bills need to be passed as Constitutional amendments for women's reservation.

Keeping up with the status quo, there is no provision for OBC reservation, and SC/ST reservation will continue. (ANI)