Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and wife of late JMM founder Shibu Soren, passed away. Senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, KTR, and Raghubar Das expressed their condolences to the Soren family and mourned her demise.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, saying his deepest condolences were with the Soren family.

The mortal remains of late JMM founder Shibu Soren’s wife were brought to the Chief Minister’s residence in Morabadi for final respects. Rupi Soren passed away on Wednesday.

Condolences Pour In From Political Leaders

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote, "The news of the passing of Rupi Soren ji, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with Hemant Soren ji and the entire Soren family."

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed condolences. In a post on X, KTR wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to you Hemant Bhai. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time" My heartfelt condolences to you Hemant Bhai. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 7, 2026

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das also expressed grief over the sudden demise of Rupi Soren. In a post on X, Das wrote, "I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing of Smt. Rupi Soren ji—wife of 'Dishom Guru' (late) Shibu Soren ji and the revered mother of Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren ji. "May Marang Buru grant the noble soul a place in His divine abode and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this devastating blow. The passing of Rupi Chachi is a personal loss for me. The motherly affection she showered upon me will always keep her memory alive in my heart; she was the very embodiment of maternal love. May the Almighty grant her salvation. Om Shanti," the post reads.

JMM and Hemant Soren Mourn an 'Irreparable Loss'

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in an official post on X, mourned Rupi Soren's death and described her as a symbol of "struggle, sacrifice, and patience."

The party said Rupi Soren had always stood by late JMM leader Dishom Guru Shibu Soren during his struggles and described her death as an "irreparable loss" for Jharkhand and the country. JMM said the loss of a mother was deeply painful for Hemant Soren, his family, party members and the people of Jharkhand. "May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family, all of us soldiers of JMM, and the entire state to bear this immense sorrow," the party said. The party also prayed for strength for the grieving family and JMM workers to cope with the loss.

The JMM post on X reads, "Honourable Rupi Soren ji was a symbol of struggle, sacrifice, and patience. After the demise of the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji, Honourable Rupi Soren ji, who always stood by his side in his struggles, has today merged into the lap of nature. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the entire Jharkhand as well as the country."

It added, "The shadow of a mother being lifted away is extremely painful for JMM's central president Shri Hemant Soren ji, the entire family, for us, and for Jharkhand. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family, all of us soldiers of JMM, and the entire state to bear this immense sorrow."

Hemant Soren also grieved the loss of his mother in a post on X. "After Baba left, Ma was my greatest shelter. Today, even that shelter has merged into the lap of nature," he wrote.

The mortal remains of Rupi Soren were brought to Hemant Soren's residence in Morabadi for final respects. (ANI)