Rahul Gandhi attacked the RSS, labelling it an 'all-male, anti-constitutional cult' and claiming women within the organisation support him. He contrasted its ideology with his 'Shiva-Shakti' belief and reiterated his resolve to fight them.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday claimed that women within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) support his ongoing political fight against the organisation. In a post on X, Gandhi accused the RSS of gender inequality, labelling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult." He contrasted the organization's ideology with his own beliefs, which he defined as "Shiva-Shakti."

"The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said.

Series of Scathing Attacks

The remarks mark the latest in a series of scathing attacks by the Congress leader against the RSS. Earlier on October 10, Gandhi accused RSS "goons" of perpetrating violence against women protesters and youth amid ongoing political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Amit Shah's Delhi Police has itself descended into thuggery—and it's openly giving license and encouragement to the real goons of RSS-BJP to unleash violence on women and youth," he posted on X.

Targets Modi, Shah, and Bhagwat

Gandhi has also targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, labelling him a "villain" in the current political climate while urging demonstrators to maintain their momentum. He wrote on X, "I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now... Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar, and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space."

Directly challenging authorities, Gandhi said, "Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution... Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting."

RSS Holds Annual Event

Notably, the RSS held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations. (ANI)