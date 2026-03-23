In Vadodara, Rahul Gandhi claimed PM Modi is "100% under the control" of Donald Trump and too compromised to debate. He slammed the India-US trade deal, saying it will ruin farmers, and accused the BJP of attacking Adivasi rights.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha over the West Asia situation today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi criticised him for not naming the US in his address, adding that he is "100% under the control" of President Donald Trump. While addressing the Adivasi Adhikar Samvidhan Sammelan in Vadodara, the Congress MP stated that PM Modi cannot debate in the parliament because he is compromised.

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"I've heard that the Prime Minister gave a 25-minute speech. But I guarantee he cannot participate in a debate in Parliament because he is compromised. Narendra Modi spoke for 25 minutes but did not say a single word against America. Narendra Modi is 100% under the control of Trump," the Prime Minister.

Criticism over India-US trade deal

Gandhi asserted that the Prime Minister has opened India's agricultural sector for the US in the interim trade deal, while emphasising that if the US goods come to India, the farmers across the country would be ruined.

"Narendra Modi has opened India's agricultural sector to America through a trade deal. Here, we have small farms, while in America, there are large farms spanning thousands of acres. Here, people work by hand, and there, work is done with large machines. If American goods start coming to India, our farmers will be ruined," said Rahul Gandhi.

BJP-RSS attacking Adivasi rights

The Lok Sabha LoP further added that the BJP and RSS have introduced a new term called "Vanvasi" which means the people who live in forests, but don't have access to its resources. He also accused the BJP of targeting the land, water, and forests belonging to the tribals.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Adivasi means the original inhabitants of India -- the rightful owners of this land, water, and forests ('jal-jangal-jameen'). But RSS-BJP has introduced a new term -- 'Vanvasi,' which implies that you only live in forests, not that you are the rightful owners of these resources. Narendra Modi and BJP leaders fold their hands before the statue of Birsa Munda, but they attack the very ideas for which Birsa Munda fought and was martyred. When BJP takes away the land, water, and forests from Adivasis, it is not just an attack on Birsa Munda, but also on the Constitution."