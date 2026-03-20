Rahul Gandhi voiced support for Kerala's UDF, calling it 'Team Keralam' and a mix of experience and youth. He said the state is ready for change and pledged his partnership in building a better future, a day after Congress finalised its candidates.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed support for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala , stating that the alliance represents the aspirations of the people and is prepared for the upcoming Assembly elections. In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Team UDF is Team Keralam. Each candidate reflects the voice, the aspirations and the trust of the people of Keralam. This is a collective of experienced leaders and young change-makers - a strong team of men and women who understand the intricacies of the constituencies they represent. For me, Keralam is home, and the people of Keralam are family. I owe a great debt to the people for everything they have taught me and for the love and warmth they have embraced me with - I will always be your partner." https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2034892642052710532

He added, "The message from Keralam is clear - the people are ready for change, they seek a government that listens, understands, and delivers with honesty. Along with the coming UDF government, I will do everything to help build a better future for this beautiful state. Keralam will win. UDF will lead."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Finalises Candidate List

The remarks come a day after the Congress party completed its candidate selection for the Kerala Assembly elections. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the party has finalised candidates for all 95 seats it is contesting. "We have decided on all 95 candidates in the Kerala Assembly elections... We declared 55 seats the day before yesterday, and we decided on the rest of the 40 seats now. The selection of the candidates is over, now we are going to campaign," he said.

Strategy Meeting for Puducherry

Meanwhile, Gandhi also participated in a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee for Puducherry in New Delhi, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting focused on organisational strategy and election planning.

Kerala Election Schedule

As per the Election Commission schedule, Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)