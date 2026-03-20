Rahul Gandhi voiced support for Kerala's UDF, calling it 'Team Keralam' and a mix of experience and youth. He said the state is ready for change and pledged his partnership in building a better future, a day after Congress finalised its candidates.
He added, "The message from Keralam is clear - the people are ready for change, they seek a government that listens, understands, and delivers with honesty. Along with the coming UDF government, I will do everything to help build a better future for this beautiful state. Keralam will win. UDF will lead."
Congress Finalises Candidate List
The remarks come a day after the Congress party completed its candidate selection for the Kerala Assembly elections. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said the party has finalised candidates for all 95 seats it is contesting. "We have decided on all 95 candidates in the Kerala Assembly elections... We declared 55 seats the day before yesterday, and we decided on the rest of the 40 seats now. The selection of the candidates is over, now we are going to campaign," he said.
Strategy Meeting for Puducherry
Meanwhile, Gandhi also participated in a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee for Puducherry in New Delhi, chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting focused on organisational strategy and election planning.
Kerala Election Schedule
As per the Election Commission schedule, Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)