Rahul Gandhi voiced support for Noida workers protesting for higher minimum wages, calling their agitation a 'final cry' of economic distress. He highlighted the disparity between low salaries and high living costs amid rising inflation.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he stands with the protesting workers in Noida, describing their agitation over minimum wage demands as a reflection of wider economic distress faced by labourers. His remarks come amid ongoing workers' protests over minimum wage demands, which turned violent on Monday with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police.

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Gandhi on Workers' Plight

In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country's workers--one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading. A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of ₹12,000; rent costs ₹4,000-7,000. By the time he gets a ₹300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by ₹500 a year." कल नोएडा की सड़कों पर जो हुआ, वो इस देश के श्रमिकों की आख़िरी चीख़ थी - जिसकी हर आवाज़ को अनसुना किया गया, जो मांगते-मांगते थक गया। नोएडा में काम करने वाले एक मज़दूर की ₹12,000 महीने की तनख्वाह,₹4,000-7,000 किराया। जब तक ₹300 की सालाना बढ़ोतरी मिलती है, मकान मालिक ₹500… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2026

Inflation and Stagnant Wages

Gandhi said rising inflation and stagnant wages are choking workers and deepening debt, calling it the "truth of developed India," as he voiced support for protesting labourers. He also criticised the impact of global economic pressures and government labour reforms, claiming workers are being forced into long working hours and financial distress while industrialists remain unaffected.

"Until the salary catches up, this runaway inflation chokes life out of him, drowns him in the depths of debt--that's the truth of "Developed India." A female worker said, "Gas prices keep rising, but our salaries don't." These people probably shelled out ₹5,000 for a cylinder just to light the stove at home during this gas crisis. This isn't just about Noida. And it's not just about India either. Fuel prices are skyrocketing worldwide--the supply chain has snapped due to war in West Asia. But America's tariff wars, global inflation, the breaking supply chains--the burden hasn't fallen on Modi ji's "friendly" industrialists," the post read.

Criticism of Labour Reforms

"One more crucial issue--the Modi government, in a hasty move without consultation, implemented 4 Labor Codes starting November 2025, extending work hours to 12 hours a day. The worker who stands for 12-12 hours every day, yet still takes loans to pay his kids' school fees--is his demand unreasonable? And the one crushing his rights every day--is that "development"? Noida's worker is demanding ₹20,000. This isn't greed--it's his right, the sole foundation of his life. I stand with every such worker--who is the backbone of this country, yet has been reduced to a burden by this government," the post further read. (ANI)