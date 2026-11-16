Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge met with Uttar Pradesh officials to strategize for the 2027 Assembly elections, aiming to present a strong alternative to the public alongside the INDIA alliance partners.

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge Discuss UP Assembly Election Preparations

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday held a meeting with senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders at 10, Rajaji Marg, in the national capital to discuss the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Following the meeting, Kharge said the discussions focused on the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the polls would set a new direction for the country's politics. In a post on X, the Congress president said people in Uttar Pradesh were looking for change and wanted social justice, equal opportunities and stronger protection of the rights of marginalised sections.

"Today, I held an in-depth discussion with senior leaders of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee regarding the state's political situation and the upcoming assembly elections. The forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh will set a new direction for the nation's politics. The people of the state are looking toward change and wish to see social justice, equal opportunity, and the rights of marginalised sections strengthened," he wrote.

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, Kharge said the Congress, in collaboration with the INDIA alliance, would present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh. "I am fully confident that the Congress party, in collaboration with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of Uttar Pradesh," Kharge added.

Earlier, on Friday, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi chaired a virtual meeting with the party's general secretaries, state presidents and observers to discuss its future strategy, grassroots movements and upcoming protests. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal informed the media that the meeting focused on strengthening the party's organisational activities and chalking out future strategies.