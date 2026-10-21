AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to intervene in the Race Course Masjid matter. He criticised the Waqf Board's inaction in challenging a demolition notice for the mosque, a gazetted Waqf property since 1977.

Raising strong objections over the handling of the Race Course Masjid matter in New Delhi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called for urgent intervention by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, criticising the administrative apathy and inaction that led to the current situation.

Owaisi Highlights Administrative Failures

In a post on X, Owaisi pointed out that despite the mosque holding gazetted Waqf status for nearly five decades, the authorities responsible for safeguarding Waqf assets failed to move court or file a legal appeal against the demolition notice.

Legal Protections Ignored

Addressing legal aspects, Owaisi emphasised that even under proposed and existing legislative frameworks, including principles governing Waqf by user, properties registered in official gazettes in the past retain legal protection. Despite clear statutory backing, no constructive defence was mounted.

The race course masjid case needs @KirenRijiju’s urgent intervention. 1. Despite the masjid being a gazetted waqf property since 1977, the waqf board did not challenge the demolition order. Neither did it make any effort to resolve the issue 2. Even the Waqf Amendment Act protects the masjid since it’s ‘waqf by user.’ And all such properties registered in the past continue to be protected. But still no effort was made. 3. It’s the Minister’s job to resolve the matter since the Delhi Waqf Board hasn’t been constituted since 2023 but the CEO of the Board could have intervened, that also did not happen. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 20, 2026

Call for Ministerial Intervention

Given that the Waqf Board currently operates without a full body, the ultimate administrative accountability lies with the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Owaisi urged Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to step in directly, halt any adverse action, and ensure the protection of the historic place of worship.

"The race course masjid case needs @KirenRijiju’s urgent intervention. Despite the masjid being a gazetted waqf property since 1977, the waqf board did not challenge the demolition order. Neither did it make any effort to resolve the issue," Owaisi stated.

Highlighting the legal status of the structure, the AIMIM president noted that the mosque is shielded under existing provisions. "Even the Waqf Amendment Act protects the masjid since it’s 'waqf by user.' And all such properties registered in the past continue to be protected. But still no effort was made," he said.

Pointing to the absence of an elected waqf body in the national capital, Owaisi stressed that the responsibility ultimately rests with the Union Minister, while criticising the board's administration for failing to act. "It’s the Minister’s job to resolve the matter since the Delhi Waqf Board hasn’t been constituted since 2023, but the CEO of the Board could have intervened; that also did not happen," Owaisi added.

Imminent Demolition Feared

His remarks follow a statement by Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA in the Delhi Assembly and former Delhi Waqf Board chairman. Khan said the mosque's imam, Maulana Haroon, told him that the Centre's Land and Development Office (L&DO) is set to demolish the mosque in the coming week.

"This is the Race Course Mosque, which is in New Delhi. The mosque's imam, Maulana Haroon Sahab, told me that in the coming week, the central government's LNDO department is going to demolish this mosque. This mosque predates independence and is also on the NDMC's heritage list. Tomorrow, I myself will go there," Khan posted on X. (ANI)