PM Modi paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on Pochishe Boishakh, calling him a timeless voice. The day also marks the BJP forming its first government in West Bengal, with Suvendu Adhikari set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, describing him as a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul whose thoughts continue to inspire generations.

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In a message marking Tagore's birth anniversary, celebrated annually as Rabindra Jayanti, the Prime Minister praised the poet's contribution to literature, philosophy, education and culture.

"Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore. Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India's civilisational soul. He gave expression to the deepest emotions of humanity and the noblest ideals of our culture. He enriched our society with new thought, creative energy and cultural confidence. We remember him with deep reverence and gratitude. May his thoughts continue to illuminate minds and guide us in our endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Today, on the special occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, we pay our heartfelt tributes to Gurudev Tagore. Gurudev Tagore was a writer, thinker and poet of extraordinary brilliance. He made a mark as an exceptional philosopher, educationist, artist and a timeless voice of India’s… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

Pochishe Boishakh, observed on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, marks the birth anniversary of Tagore and is one of the most significant cultural occasions in West Bengal and among Bengali communities worldwide.

BJP to Form Government in West Bengal

The tribute from the Prime Minister came on the same day that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form its first government in West Bengal after registering a sweeping victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to take oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday after the BJP secured 207 seats in the Assembly elections, ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, arrived in Kolkata ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced Adhikari as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal. Adhikari later met Governor RN Ravi to stake a claim to form the government. (ANI)