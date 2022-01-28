Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal trolled for Pisa Tower on India’s architectural list on Tourism Day

The problem arose when the picture posted by Godiyal showed the leaning tower Pisa among pictures of multiple historical architectures of India -- the Taj Mahal, Delhi Gate, Qutub Monuments and the Red Fort.

Uttarakhand state Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal’s post on social media has caused a meme fest, with his tweet on the occasion of National Tourism Day 2022 on December 25 going viral. The Congress leader was trolled on social media as he made a big mistake in his tweet.

India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25 every year. The tourism sector is playing a key role in the growth of the country’s economy. Tourists from all over the world flock to the country in large numbers to visit the heritage sites and buildings across the nation. With this, the central and state governments carry out a large-scale campaign for the development of the tourism sector.

The problem arose when the picture posted by Godiyal showed the leaning tower Pisa among pictures of multiple historical architectures of India -- the Taj Mahal, Delhi Gate, Qutub Monuments and the Red Fort.

One social media user wrote, well, when did a tilted building come to India. Another user wrote, how will these hands forget the tower (Pisa) of Nani's house.

While trolling, some netizens taunted Rahul Gandhi. One wrote, 'The Tower of Pisa has been given as a gift to Rahul Baba from Grandma's house.' Another wrote, "Many thanks to Rahul Gandhi for bringing Pisa Tower from Italy to India." Someone jokingly wrote, 'People take gold and silver as bets, who brought the Tower of Pisa!'

However, despite being trolled on social media, Ganesh Godiyal did not remove the picture from his Twitter handle. He did not pay attention to the issue. On the contrary, that post is still shining on his account. And after seeing that, Rahul Gandhi is still being trolled equally.