Puthuppally bypoll: Chandy Oommen fielded as UDF candidate

The Congress has fielded Chandy Oommen, son of late former CM Oommen Chandy, for the upcoming Puthuppally bypolls.

New Delhi: Soon after the Election Commission announced the bypoll in the Puthuppally constituency, the Congress on Tuesday named Chandy Oommen, son of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as the party's candidate. KPCC President K Sudhakaran made the official statement following a discussion with AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

"I thank the party who selected me to carry out this duty. For me, this is a very difficult challenge," Oommen remarked. He serves as the chairman of Youth Congress National Outreach Cell. He is also a member of KPCC.

The decision was predictable since Chandy Oommen's potential for candidature for election has been in the news frequently since Oommen Chandy's passing.

The UDF stated earlier today in response to the Election Commission's announcement that they would apply the strategy they employed to win the Thrikkakara bypoll to achieve victory in Puthuppally. This is when the new development occurs. It should be noted that the UDF chose Usha Thomas for the Thrikkakara byelection, which was required as her husband, Congress veteran PT Thomas, passed away. UDF retained the constituency with a record-high margin of victory.

The Election Commission on Tuesday (Aug 8) announced the by-election in Puthuppally to be held on September 5. The seat fell vacant following the demise of former chief minister Oommen Chandy on July 18. The Election Commission said in a statement that it has decided to hold a bye-election to fill vacancies in 7 Assembly Constituencies of 6 States i.e. Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes will take place on September 8, 2023.