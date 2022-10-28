Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Put Lakshmi-Ganesh photos on currency notes: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

    CM Kejriwal first made these comments on Wednesday, two days after Diwali when he linked adding these photos to economic growth, and said the idea struck him during the celebration of festival of lights.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to  include photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and God Ganesha on currency notes. In his letter, CM Kejriwal also stressed that he made an appeal "on behalf of 130 crore Indians".

    The AAP chief's latest tweet on the matter comes even as controversy continues to brew over his demand.

    In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said, "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister, and have requested him on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the Indian currency notes should have photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha apart from that of Mahatma Gandhi."

    CM Kejriwal first made these comments on Wednesday, two days after Diwali when he linked adding these photos to economic growth, and said the idea struck him during the celebration of festival of lights.

    Since then, the BJP and the Congress have been slamming the AAP government in the national capital over the suggestion. The controversy comes as Himachal Pradesh prepares for state elections.

    Several questions were raised as to how one would take such currency notes to meat shops and other "unholy" places.

    Meanwhile, India's economy has been facing several challenges, such as the jobs crisis, inflation and the Rupee's slide, and the task of fixing the country's financial health rests with the BJP-led central government.

    There have been failures and successes, whose proportion depends on which section of the political spectrum one relates to more.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
