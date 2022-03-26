Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

Ritu Khanduri has been elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. She succeeded Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP, whose term expired on March 10.

Khanduri will become the fifth Speaker of Uttarakhand's Legislative Assembly. She will succeed BJP's Premchand Aggarwal, whose term ended on March 10.

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, congratulated Khanduri and stated that the state Assembly would create new history under her leadership.

Ritu Khanduri began her political career by winning the Yamkeshwar seat in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. She was appointed to the State Committee on Information and Technology at the time.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, she competed from the Kotdwar constituency and won after defeating Congress Surendra Singh Negi.

