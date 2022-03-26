Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

    Ritu Khanduri has been elected as the fifth Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. She succeeded Premchand Aggarwal of the BJP, whose term expired on March 10.

    Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly - ADT
    
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 3:38 PM IST

    Ritu Khanduri, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader, was elected as the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Saturday, becoming the state Assembly's first female Speaker.

    Khanduri will become the fifth Speaker of Uttarakhand's Legislative Assembly. She will succeed BJP's Premchand Aggarwal, whose term ended on March 10. 

    The newly-elected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, congratulated Khanduri and stated that the state Assembly would create new history under her leadership.  

     

    ANI reported, quoting Dhami that he congratulated Ritu Khanduri for being elected as the first woman speaker of the state Assembly. She will run the House well, and Uttarakhand Assembly will create new history under her leadership. 

    Ritu Khanduri began her political career by winning the Yamkeshwar seat in the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. She was appointed to the State Committee on Information and Technology at the time.

    In the 2022 Assembly elections, she competed from the Kotdwar constituency and won after defeating Congress Surendra Singh Negi. 

    Baby Rani Maurya, former Governor of Uttarakhand Friday, was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the new Yogi Adityanath Cabinet in UP. 

    In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, she contested from the Agra rural Assembly seat. Maurya was also Agra's first female mayor.

    Baby Maurya is one of five female ministers sworn in on Friday. A total of 52 ministers, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, took the oath of office. The other female ministers who took the oath were Gulab Devi, Pratibha Shukla, Rajani Tiwari, and Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

    Also Read: Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted

    Also Read: Pushkar Singh Dhami set to return as Uttarakhand CM for second term

    Also Read: 'Dynasty politics' dangerous for democracy, says PM Modi, urges MPs to watch Kashmir files

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 3:39 PM IST
