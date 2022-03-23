Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as Chief Minister for second term, 8 Cabinet Ministers inducted

    The event was attended by BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and son of an ex-serviceman Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister for a second consecutive term at the grand ceremony held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun. The event was attended by BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

    Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Goa CM Pramod Sawant were also among the party leaders who attended Dhami’s grand swearing-in ceremony.

    Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office to Dhami and eight Cabinet ministers.

    The new Cabinet included three new faces, including Chandan Ramdas, Premchand Agarwal and Saurabh Bahuguna. Other cabinet ministers who have been repeated include Satpal Maharaj, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Subodh Uniyal. Prem Chand Aggarwal, who was the Speaker in the previous legislative assembly, took oath in Sanskrit.

    Dhami was elected as the legislature party leader on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time. Dhami assumed the CM’s office on July 4 last year, succeeding Tirath Singh Rawat.

    Though losing his own seat of Khatima which he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls, Dhami has been credited for the BJP’s big win in the state Assembly polls in which the party won 47 out of a total of 70 Assembly seats.

    Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls.

    The ruling party has formed the government in Uttarakhand again, the first time in the state’s 21-year history that a party has come to power for a second term in a row.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
