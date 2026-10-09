Uttarakhand's global employment scheme has helped 106 youths secure overseas jobs, including 75 in Japan. The Dhami government plans more language training centres and new international job opportunities.

Youngsters belonging to Uttarakhand have found new jobs abroad through the programme initiated by the state government, which intends to prepare them for international job markets. According to the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Unnayan Evam Vaishvik Rozgar Yojana launched by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, 106 young people have already found jobs abroad, with Japan becoming the most popular destination.

Out of these young people, 75 find themselves employed in Japan while 30 youngsters are working in Saudi Arabia, and there is one person who managed to secure a job in Germany. They are working in the field of healthcare and hospitality among others. The government is also developing new language training centres for increasing the number of people ready for work abroad.

Uttarakhand Global Employment Scheme: 106 Youths Find Work Abroad

This scheme was approved back in May 2023 due to an initiative of Chief Minister Dhami. A Foreign Employment Cell was set up within the Skill Development and Employment Department for implementation of the programme.

The main aim of the programme is to provide the young people of Uttarakhand with the necessary skills and language proficiency for getting jobs abroad.

Germany and Japan Language Training Centers in Uttarakhand

There are a total of 158 German and Japanese language training centers in the state. As per the data shared by the Foreign Employment Cell, there are 75 German language centers and 45 Japanese language centers in Dehradun. There are 22 German language centers in Almora and 16 Japanese language centers in Bageshwar.

There are also ongoing trainings in batches. In Dehradun, there are currently four batches training for Germany and two batches training for Japan. In Almora, there is one batch of training for Germany and one for Japan. In Bageshwar, there is one batch of training for Japan.

There are also plans to set up foreign language training centers in Uttarkashi and Tehri to make these opportunities available for other districts.

Dhami Government Seeks Employment Opportunities in More Countries

Apart from jobs in Japan, Germany and Saudi Arabia, the government is exploring job opportunities in other foreign countries.

Recently, the Chief Minister Dhami has met with India's High Commissioner to Jamaica Mayank Joshi, Ambassador to Ethiopia Devesh Uttam and High Commissioner to Zambia Alok Ranjan Jha.

Dhami asked the officials to draw up a roadmap for training based on the manpower needs of these global markets. This is done to give the candidates appropriate skills before placing them in the overseas marketplaces.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Stresses Importance Of Global Skills

According to Dhami, the success of the initiative has resulted in the establishment of more foreign language training centres. Dhami stressed the need to prepare youngsters with the appropriate skills for the international job market.

Through the establishment of new training centres and seeking employment opportunities in other nations, the government hopes to provide more career avenues for the youth of Uttarakhand.