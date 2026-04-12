Newly formed Puratchi ADMK has complained to the ECI against AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. The party seeks to block his election campaign, warning of potential riots between AIADMK and DMK, and threatens to approach the High Court.

Complaint Filed Against Palaniswami

Puratchi Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Puratchi ADMK), the newly formed political party, has filed a complaint against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, over election campaign permission denial ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Puratchi ADMK Founder President Pugalenthi, on Saturday, said that the complaint was filed under the Act of 1954. Puratchi ADMK has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deny permission for election campaigning to Palaniswami in view of the potential riots that could be caused due to clashes between AIADMK and DMK. "We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India under the Act of 1954 because Edappadi did not grant permission for the election campaign. It is very likely that clashes could occur between the DMK and the AIADMK, which could lead to riots. We are requesting that the Election Commission stop him and deny permission for his campaign," he said.

He further said that the party will appeal to the High Court with all the records and evidence already submitted to the ECI, if no action is taken. "If no action is taken, we will file a petition in the High Court... Let the court decide, as we have all the records and evidence--speeches, addresses, and submissions made to the Election Commission of India," he added.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

The complaint comes as Tamil Nadu nears its Assembly elections, scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, potentially turning the election into a three-cornered contest.

2021 Assembly Polls Recap

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)