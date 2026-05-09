Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP of misusing the ED after a third raid on minister Sanjeev Arora. Stating Punjab wouldn't bow to pressure, he was joined by AAP's Sanjay Singh who called the ED the BJP's 'supari killer'.

Punjab CM Slams 'BJP's ED'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday accused the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises belonging to Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora again. CM Mann said this was the third ED visit to Arora's house in one year and the second in the last month, but claimed that nothing had been found so far. He said Punjab would not bow to pressure or political tactics.

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In a post on X, Punjab CM wrote, "Today, once again, the BJP's ED has come to Sanjeev Arora's house. In one year, this is the third time the BJP's ED has come to his house. And in the last one month, the second time. Yet, they haven't found anything. I want to tell Modi ji that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, which even Aurangzeb could not subdue." आज फिरसे BJP की ED संजीव अरोड़ा के घर आई है। एक साल में ये तीसरी बार उनके घर BJP की ED आई है। और पिछले एक महीने में दूसरी बार। फिर भी कुछ नहीं मिला है इनको। मैं मोदी जी को बताना चाहता हूँ कि पंजाब गुरुओं की धरती है औरंगजेब भी नहीं झुका सका था। ये भगत सिंह की धरती है जो अंग्रेजों… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 9, 2026

The Chief Minister also said that Punjab, the land of the Gurus and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, has always stood strong against injustice and would continue to do so. "This is the land of Bhagat Singh, who never bowed before the British, so Punjab will never bow before Modi's tactics. The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab itself," the post read.

AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls ED 'Supari Killer'

Further, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh also criticised the BJP, called the ED the BJP's "supari killer" and alleged that the raids were politically motivated. He claimed the agency would spread "fake news" for a few days before leaving without results. "The BJP's "supari killer" ED has once again arrived in Punjab today. Raids have begun at the home of Cabinet Minister @SanjeevArora_PB of the government. The tamasha will go on for two-three days, fake news will circulate, and the supari killer will head back," Singh in a post on X. BJP का “सुपारी किलर” ED आज फिर पंजाब पहुँच गया है। सरकार के कैबिनेट मंत्री @SanjeevArora_PB के घर छापेमारी शुरू हो गई है। दो तीन दिन तमाशा चलेगा, फ़र्ज़ी ख़बरे चलेंगी सुपारी किलर वापस चले जायेंगे। फिर मालिक के द्वारा उनको नया टास्क दिया जायेगा। पंजाब की @BhagwantMann सरकार को… — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 9, 2026

"Then, a new task will be assigned to them by the boss. How many more tricks will you resort to, Modi ji, to defame the @BhagwantMann government in Punjab and halt the work of Punjab's people?" the post read.

Last month, ED raided the residence of Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora, his son Kavya Arora, and his two business partners across Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab in connection with an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). (ANI)