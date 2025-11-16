Naveen Arora, a youth with reported RSS links, was shot dead in Ferozepur, Punjab. Firozpur SSP Bhupinder Singh confirmed 8-9 teams are investigating the murder. The victim's family claims it was a planned attack to create chaos in the city.

A youth identified as Naveen Arora, reportedly associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has been shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur, said an official.

Police launch probe, form multiple teams

Speaking to ANI, Firozpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bhupinder Singh, said that they have formed 8-9 teams to investigate the case and are working on all angles, adding that the culprits will be brought to justice in the case. "Naveen, aged between 30 to 40 years, was shot dead while returning home by two unknown men. We are investigating the case and have deployed teams to check the CCTV footage as well. Three to four SHOs and two DSPs are also working on this. The culprits will be punished as per the law," the police official stated.

According to the official, the victim was going from his shop to his house on his motorcycle when the incident occurred. "Naveen Arora was going from his shop to his house on his motorcycle when two men shot him dead. This is an unfortunate incident...We have formed 8-9 teams. The accused will be arrested at the earliest and strict legal action will be taken against them...We have technical leads, CCTV leads, and we have also received some information and we are verifying the same...We are working on all angles," he added.

Family alleges planned murder to create chaos

Baldev Arora, father of the deceased Naveen Arora, said, "I was sitting at our shop when my son left to take his children to the park... After 15 minutes, someone informed me he was shot by someone in the way, and that too in a manner that he died on the spot. When we took him to the hospital, they asked us to admit him to another hospital."

Relative of the deceased, Ashok Bahl conveyed that the father and grandfather of the deceased were very senior workers of RSS. He claimed that the incident was carried out to "create chaos" in the city. "The father and grandfather of the deceased were very senior workers of RSS. While he (Naveen) was going home from his shop, 2 men shot him and he might have died on the spot as the hospital declared him brought dead... It seems that since his father is an RSS worker, this was done to create chaos in the city... The murder was carried out in a planned manner with a recce. This is a cold-blooded murder," Bahl said.