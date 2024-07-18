Punjab Police averts targeted killings with arrest of key Babbar Khalsa International operative

The Punjab Police have successfully prevented potential target killings by apprehending a key member of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module.

In a decisive intelligence-based operation, the Punjab Police have successfully prevented potential target killings by apprehending a key member of a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module. The operation was conducted by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the operation's success on X, formerly known as Twitter. "In an intelligence-based operation, Punjab Police averts possible target killings with the arrest of a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module," he stated.

The SSOC team apprehended an operative linked to USA-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, and his Italy-based associate Resham Singh, from Amritsar. Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were executing illegal activities under the directives of their foreign handlers.

The police recovered one pistol, two magazines, nine live bullets, and one empty bullet shell during the operation. This seizure underscores the potential threat posed by the operatives.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate terror and organised crime as per directions of Hon'ble CM @BhagwantMann," the DGP added.

Latest Videos