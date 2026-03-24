HM Amit Shah is ready to order a CBI probe into the death of Punjab official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. This follows allegations of harassment against ex-minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who has since resigned and been arrested by Punjab Police.

Amit Shah Ready for CBI Probe

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his readiness to transfer the investigation into the death of Punjab official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was allegedly tortured by former Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His statement came after Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, demanding a probe into the "wrongdoing" by Bhullar, who has resigned due to the video left by the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) Officer before he committed suicide, in which he purportedly blamed the minister of harassment.

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"This is a matter of the Punjab state. I request all the MPs from Punjab to write to me formally that the case be transferred to the CBI. I will do it immediately," Shah said.

Former Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested

Punjab Police arrested Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday after they registered an FIR naming him in connection with the suicide case earlier, the officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigation in Amritsar, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said, "An arrest was made today. Our team has reached Amritsar. He (Laljit Singh Bhullar) has been kept in the CIA staff and will be presented in the court tomorrow. We have brought Laljit Singh Bhullar (to the CIA staff)... Sections related to abetment of suicide and threatening will be imposed on him."

Political Fallout and Protests

The Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Union also staged a sit-in protest, demanding justice in the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) Officer Randhawa's suicide case.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following the resignation of Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, asserted that his government has zero tolerance for corruption. The AAP leader said, "We have zero tolerance for corruption, and it's not our first case. Our party has taken such action before, even in Delhi. So, if someone does something wrong and forces someone to take their own life, it's a matter of investigation. But whether it's our minister or anyone else, the law is the same for everyone. The law is taking its course."

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Mann accepted Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager in the Punjab Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide. (ANI)