Punjab govt announces 300 units of free power supply to homes from July 1

"From July 1st, 2022, 300 units of free electricity will be available in Punjab!!! It is a historic decision by CM S. @BhagwantMann ji that would relieve the heavy load on punjabis and put an end to their looting. Joyful tears and a big sense of relief! Thank you, @ArvindKejriwal and @raghav chadha. Kudos!" Dr Balbir Singh, AAP MLA from Patiala Rural, tweeted.

After one month in office, the Bhagwant Mann-led administration announced on Saturday that every home in Punjab will receive 300 units of free power beginning July 1.

"From July 1st, 2022, 300 units of free electricity will be available in Punjab!!!" It is a historic decision by CM S. @BhagwantMann ji that would relieve the heavy load on punjabis and put an end to their looting. Joyful tears and a big sense of relief! Thank you, @ArvindKejriwal and @raghav chadha. Kudos! Dr Balbir Singh, AAP MLA from Patiala Rural, tweeted.

The AAP made the pledge ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. While making the announcement, Kejriwal did not specify whether the 300 units of free power will be distributed once a month or twice a month, owing to Punjab's two-month billing cycle.

Long before the Punjab assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pledged free power in the state last year. “… Every home in Delhi receives 200 units of free power. In addition, the AAP administration would give free power in Punjab," tweeted Kejriwal.

Also Read | Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab

If his party is elected, the AAP leader has also pledged round-the-clock power supply throughout Punjab, as well as a remission of outstanding electricity bills.

According to Kejriwal, power in Punjab is the "most expensive." "Despite the fact that the state produces energy, in Delhi, we do not generate electricity. We purchase it from other states, and despite the fact that we have power in the national capital at nearly the lowest rates," he had stated.

Also Read | Former Punjab CM Channi grilled by ED in illegal sand mining case