'Reply to letters or I will seek President's Rule...' Punjab Governor warns CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he would recommend President's Rule if he doesn't respond to his letters.

"...Not furnishing the information which was sought by the Governor would be plainly in dereliction of the constitutional duty which is imposed on the CM....failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law & the Constitution..." Punjab Governor said.

The Governor said, "I regret to note that in spite of the clear provision of Article 167 of the Constitution of India which makes it mandatory for the chief minister to furnish all such information relating to the administration of affairs of the State as the Governor may call for, you have failed to supply the information sought by me."

"Far from supplying the information sought by me, you have exhibited an absence of grace and decorum when you proceeded to make unnecessary and unwarranted observations demonstrating what may only be described as extreme animosity and personal prejudice against me personally, as also the office of the Governor," he added.

The Governor warned that if the requisite information sought by him is not sent, he will send a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and initiate criminal proceedings under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.