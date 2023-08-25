Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Reply to letters or I will seek President's Rule...' Punjab Governor warns CM Bhagwant Mann

    The Governor warned that if the requisite information sought by him is not sent, he will send a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and initiate criminal proceedings under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Punjab Governor warns CM Bhagwant Mann, says Reply to letters or I will seek President's Rule
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he would recommend President's Rule if he doesn't respond to his letters.

    "...Not furnishing the information which was sought by the Governor would be plainly in dereliction of the constitutional duty which is imposed on the CM....failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law & the Constitution..." Punjab Governor said.

    The Governor said, "I regret to note that in spite of the clear provision of Article 167 of the Constitution of India which makes it mandatory for the chief minister to furnish all such information relating to the administration of affairs of the State as the Governor may call for, you have failed to supply the information sought by me."

    "Far from supplying the information sought by me, you have exhibited an absence of grace and decorum when you proceeded to make unnecessary and unwarranted observations demonstrating what may only be described as extreme animosity and personal prejudice against me personally, as also the office of the Governor," he added.

    The Governor warned that if the requisite information sought by him is not sent, he will send a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and initiate criminal proceedings under Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam, asks Gauhati HC Chief Justice to designate judges AJR

    Manipur violence: SC transfers CBI cases to Assam, asks Gauhati HC Chief Justice to designate judges

    PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou AJR

    PM Modi conferred with Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou

    Neeraj Chopra in World Championships finals; his Javelin strikes 88.7 m mark

    Neeraj Chopra in World Championships finals; his Javelin strikes 88.77m mark

    Money laundering case: SC extends ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's interim bail till September 1 AJR

    Money laundering case: SC extends ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's interim bail till September 1

    Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

    Congress government in Karnataka is repressive, silencing dissenting voices: BJP

    Recent Stories

    PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon celebrates her National Award for Best Actress win with friends and family MSW

    PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon celebrates her National Award for Best Actress win with friends and family

    Formula 1 Max Verstappen and Red Bull gear up for Formula 1 resumption at Zandvoort osf

    Max Verstappen and Red Bull gear up for Formula 1 resumption at Zandvoort

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser featuring 4 'distinct' looks including bald, masked avataar ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser featuring 4 'distinct' looks including bald, masked avataar

    iPhone 15 Pro to drop gold purple colour likely to come in two new shades check report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro may drop gold, purple colour; likely to come in THESE two new shades

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in blue halter-neck bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her cleavage in blue halter-neck bikini

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon