Punjab Election Result 2022; Check the winning candidate list district wise

The Congress Party, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, stormed to victory with a strong majority in the 2017 elections. The Akali-BJP administration was deposed as a result of strong anti-incumbency and major corruption accusations. For the first time, AAP entered the Punjab election and garnered more than 20% of the vote.

However, this year, the election campaign in Punjab was characterised by infighting within the Congress and public drama over the change of guard. Rather of battling the challenge, Congress focused on putting its own house in order.

Since the outset, the political war has become increasingly bipolar, and as exit polls indicate, it is shaping out to be a two-party contest, with the AAP and Congress playing crucial roles. According to most exit polls, the AAP would win the state by a landslide, capturing 70-90 seats in the 117-member Assembly. The Congress Party is expected to fare poorly, while the BJP and Akali Dal are expected to be flogged by voters for neglecting farmers' misery during agricultural protests.

Here are the winners of 2017 Assembly Elections:

1. Sujanpur: Dinesh Singh (BJP)

2. Bhoa: Joginder Pal (INC)

3. Pathankot: Amit (INC)

4. Gurdaspur: Barindermeet Singh Pahra (INC)

5. Dina Nagar: Aruna Chaudhary (INC)

6. Qadian: Fatehjang Singh Bajwa (INC)

7. Batala: Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal (SAD)

8. Sri Hargobindpur: Balwinder Singh (INC)

9. Fatehgarh Churian: Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa (INC)

10. Dera Baba Nanak: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (INC)

11. Ajnala: Harpartap Singh (INC)

12. Raja Sansi: Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (INC)

13. Majitha: Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD)

14. Jandiala: Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala (INC)

15. Amritsar North: Sunil Dutti (INC)

16. Amritsar West: Raj Kumar Verka (INC)

17. Amritsar Central: Om Parkash Soni (INC)

18. Amritsar East: Navjot Singh Sidhu (INC)

19. Amritsar South: Inderbir Singh Bolaria (INC)

20. Attari: Tarsem Singh D.C.(INC)

21. Tarn Taran: Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri (INC)

22. Khem Karan: Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (INC)

23. Patti: Harminder Singh Gill (INC)

24. Khadoor Sahib: Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki (INC)

25. Baba Bakala: Santokh Singh (INC)

26. Bholath: Sukhpal Singh Khaira (AAP)

27. Kapurthala: Rana Gurjit Singh (INC)

28. Sultanpur Lodhi: Navtej Singh Cheema (INC)

29. Phagwara: Som Parkash (BJP)

30. Phillaur: Baldev Singh Khaira (SAD)

31. Nakodar: Gurpratap Singh Wadala (SAD)

32. Shahkot: Ajit Singh Kohar (SAD)

33. Kartarpur: Chaudhary Surinder Singh (INC)

34. Jalandhar West: Sushil Kumar Rinku (INC)

35. Jalandhar Central: Rajinder Beri (INC)

36. Jalandhar North: Avtar Singh Junior (INC)

37. Jalandhar Cantt.: Pargat Singh Powar (INC)

38. Adampur: Pawan Kumar Tinu (SAD)

39. Mukerian: Rajnish Kumar Babbi (INC)

40. Dasuya: Arun Dogra (INC)

41. Urmar: Sangat Singh Gilzian (INC)

42. Sham Chaurasi: Pawan Kumar Adia (INC)

43. Hoshiarpur: Sunder Sham Arora (INC)

44. Chabbewal: Dr. Raj Kumar (INC)

45. Garhshankar: Jai Krishan (AAP)

46. Banga: Sukhwinder Kumar (SAD)

47. Nawanshahr: Angad Singh (INC)

48. Balachaur: Darshan Lal (INC)

49. Anandpur Sahib: Kanwar Pal Singh (INC)

50. Rupnagar: Amarjit Singh Sandoa (AAP)

51. Chamkaur Sahib: Charanjit Singh Channi (INC)

52. Kharar: Kanwar Sandhu (AAP)

53. S.A.S.Nagar: Balbir Singh Sidhu (INC)

54. Bassi Pathana: Gurpreet Singh (INC)

55. Fatehgarh Sahib: Kuljit Singh Nagra (INC)

56. Amloh: Randeep Singh (INC)

57. Khanna: Gurkirat Singh Kotli (INC)

58. Samrala: Amrik Singh Dhillon (INC)

59. Sahnewal: Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (SAD)

60. Ludhiana East: Sanjeev Talwar (INC)

61. Ludhiana South: Balvinder Singh Bains (LIP)

62. Atam Nagar: Simarjeet Singh Bains (LIP)

63. Ludhiana Central: Surinder Kumar Dawar (INC)

64. Ludhiana West: Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) (INC)

65. Ludhiana North: Rakesh Pandey (INC)

66. Gill: Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) (INC)

67. Payal: Lakhvir Singh Lakha (INC)

68. Dakha: Harvinder Singh Phoolka (AAP)

69. Raikot: Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal (AAP)

70. Jagraon: Saravjit Kaur Manuke (AAP)

71. Nihal Singhwala: Manjit Singh (AAP)

72. Bhagha Purana: Darshan Singh Brar (INC)

73. Moga: Harjot Kamal Singh (INC)

74. Dharamkot: Sukhjit Singh (INC)

75. Zira: Kulbir Singh (INC)

76. Firozpur City: Parminder Singh Pinki (INC)

77. Firozpur Rural: Satkar Kaur (INC)

78. Guru Har Sahai: Gurmeet Singh Sodhi (INC)

79. Jalalabad: Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD)

80. Fazilka: Davinder Singh Ghubaya (INC)

81. Abohar: Arun Narang (BJP)

82. Balluana: Nathu Ram (INC)

83. Lambi: Parkash Singh (SAD)

84. Gidderbaha: Amrinder Singh @ Raja Warring (INC)

85. Malout: Ajaib Singh Bhatti (INC)

86. Muktsar: Kanwarjit Singh (SAD)

87. Faridkot: Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon (INC)

88. Kotkapura: Kultar Singh Sandhwan (AAP)

89. Jaitu: Baldev Singh (AAP)

90. Rampura Phul: Gurpreet Singh Kangar (INC)

91. Bhucho Mandi: Pritam Singh Kotbhai (INC)

92. Bathinda Urban: Manpreet Singh Badal (INC

93. Bathinda Rural: Rupinder Kaur Ruby (AAP)

94. Talwandi Sabo: Prof. Baljinder Kaur (AAP)

95. Maur: Jagdev Singh (AAP)

96. Mansa: Nazar Singh Manshahia (AAP)

97. Sardulgarh: Dilraj Singh (SAD)

98. Budhlada: Budh Ram (AAP)

99. Lehra: Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD)

100. Dirba: Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP)

101. Sunam: Aman Arora (AAP)

102. Bhadaur: Pirmal Singh Dhaula (AAP)

103. Barnala: Gurmeet Singh Meet Haher (AAP)

104. Mehal Kalan: Kulwant Singh Pandori (AAP)

105. Malerkotla: Razia Sultana (INC)

106. Amargarh: Surjit Singh Dhiman (INC)

107. Dhuri: Dalvir Singh Goldy (INC)

108. Sangrur: Vijay Inder Singla (INC)

109. Nabha: Sadhu Singh (INC)

110. Patiala Rural: Brahm Mohindra (INC)

111. Rajpura: Hardial Singh Kamboj (INC)

112. Dera Bassi: Narinder Kumar Sharma (SAD)

113. Ghanaur: Thekedar Madan Lal Jalalpur (INC)

114. Sanour: Harinder Pal Singh Chandumajra (SAD)

115. Patiala: Amarinder Singh (INC)

116. Samana: Rajinder Singh (INC)

117. Shutrana: Nirmal Singh (INC)

*Please note this list is of the official winners of the previous elections. After the results, many changed their alliance, or formed new party like Capt Amarinder Singh.

