A Punjab Police official in Mansa shot his family members and then himself using his service weapon after a domestic dispute. Separately, a man was murdered in Batala district following an argument over a mobile phone selfie, police said.

Punjab Cop Shoots Family, Self in Domestic Dispute

A devastating incident of domestic violence turned fatal in Ward No. 5 of Mansa on Tuesday, after a Punjab Police personnel allegedly opened fire on his family members using his service weapon before turning the gun on himself. Police officials and forensic experts rushed to the location immediately after neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots inside the residence. According to initial investigations, an altercation broke out within the household, escalating rapidly into a deadly shooting.

Clarifying the details of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mansa, Vaibhav Choudhary, confirmed the involvement of a police officer and an official firearm to ANI. "Regarding the mass shooting incident in Ward No. 5, a police team arrived at the scene promptly... Preliminary findings suggest a domestic dispute, during which an individual who was from Punjab Police opened fire on his own family members before shooting himself... Essentially, this appears to be a domestic dispute; the individual fired upon family members and then shot themselves. The weapon involved is a government-issued firearm; we are currently examining the scene to gather forensic evidence," said SSP Vaibhav Choudhary.

The crime scene remains cordoned off as ballistics and forensic teams collect evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events. Local authorities have launched a formal investigation into the background of the dispute and the status of the service weapon assigned to the official.

Man Murdered Over Selfie Dispute in Separate Incident

Earlier, in a separate incident, a man was allegedly murdered following a dispute over a mobile phone selfie in Mari Panuaa village in Punjab's Batala district on Thursday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vikramjit Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Batala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehtab Singh said the dispute involved a mobile phone belonging to a person identified as Prince. "The dispute arose over a mobile phone belonging to a person identified as Prince. The argument reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Vikramjit Singh sustained injuries and later succumbed to them," the SSP said.

He clarified that the incident had no drug-related angle. Police have registered an FIR under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the murder. The accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest him, the SSP said. (ANI)