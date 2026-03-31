Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launched 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) under the 'Dial 112' project to improve law and order. Mann also highlighted the state's 'War Against Drugs', announcing over 10,000 smugglers have been arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off 508 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) during a state-level event at Lada Kothi in Sangrur on Tuesday.

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'Dial 112' Project Strengthened

According to the AAP Punjab PRO, this initiative under the 'Dial 112' project is designed to significantly bolster law and order across the state. These 508 vehicles will be deployed across all 28 police districts in Punjab to ensure immediate assistance for anyone dialling the 112 emergency helpline.

To maximise efficiency, each vehicle is outfitted with modern technology, which includes mobile data terminals, smartphones, dash cameras, wireless systems, and GPS trackers.

'War Against Drugs' Campaign

Earlier, the state Chief Minister declared that the state government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, stating that over 10,000 smugglers have been arrested so far and their properties have been confiscated.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mann said discussions were being held on law and order and the Punjab Police's work towards the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' (War Against Drugs) campaign. He said the government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, whether they are a party member, an official, or in any high position. Those found involved in these activities will be punished accordingly.

"We will discuss law and order and how the Punjab Police is working towards the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign. The Punjab government has zero tolerance for drugs and addiction, whether they are a party member, an official, or in any high position. Anyone involved in these activities will be punished accordingly. Charity begins at home. We must make Punjab free from these and healthy again. We have arrested over 10,000 smugglers so far. We have also confiscated the property of drug smugglers," Mann said.

Punjab Police's Role in National Security

The Chief Minister said Punjab Police works not just for Punjab but for the entire country, as it works on the front lines with the BSF on the border with Pakistan. "The Punjab Police works not just for Punjab but for the entire country, as we work on the front lines with the BSF on the border with Pakistan. We have arrested many gangsters who operate rackets from abroad. We work with the Home Minister to issue Red Corner Notices for their arrest. Otherwise, we also contact the Embassy for further action," he said.