Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is set to meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 to safeguard the 'mandate of the people'. Though he received a solo invite, Mann said his party's MLAs will accompany him to the national capital.

Punjab CM to Meet President Murmu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 5 at 12 PM. The meeting, which Mann described as a vital step in safeguarding the "mandate of the people of Punjab and the democratic values", comes after the CM sought a formal audience earlier.

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In an X post, he said, "It is our duty to safeguard the mandate of the people of Punjab and the democratic values. I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable President Droupadi Murmu Ji has granted a meeting time of 12 PM on May 5."

While the Chief Minister had initially requested a collective meeting involving all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from his party, the invitation from the President's office was extended specifically to him. Despite the singular invitation, he said that he will be accompanied to the national capital by his fellow MLAs, while he said he is the only one going inside to represent the "voice of Punjab." "Although we had requested time for all MLAs, I alone have received the invitation to meet. I will arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan with my fellow MLAs. My fellow MLAs will wait outside, and I will go inside to strongly present the voice of Punjab and the side of the people on behalf of everyone before the Honorable President Ji. The next strategy will be shared after the meeting. Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable President Ji for giving this valuable time," he said.

New Health Centre Inaugurated in Sangrur

Meanwhile, the CM also attended the inauguration of the new Community Health Centre in Kohriyan village of Sangrur district, which he said is built at a cost of Rs 13 crore 23 lakh. The Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was also present during the occasion.

In an X post, Mann highlighted the benefits of the centre, stating, "Now, villagers will not have to rush to cities for specialist doctors, 4 OPDs, modern operation theatres, laboratory, and X-ray facilities. All medicines, tests, and maternal-child services will be provided completely free of charge here. Along with this, 24-hour emergency services and the facility of an OOAT centre for de-addiction will also be available. The main objective of our government is to deliver health services to every home. We deliver on what we say. Our steps continue to move forward steadily towards building a healthy Punjab."

During a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann emphasised that the health centre should have been built earlier. "This should have been constructed years ago... We are for the people," he said. Cheema expressed gratitude for Mann, saying, "All facilities are present in this... I thank CM Bhagwant Mann for providing us with a medical college and hospital... He focused on the betterment of healthcare facilities" (ANI)