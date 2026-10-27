Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Congress of disrupting Assembly proceedings and staging walkouts, following a tense standoff over the denial of entry to several Congress legislators at the state Vidhan Sabha.

Punjab CM Accuses Congress of Assembly Disruptions

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 27 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the Congress of creating disruptions in the state Assembly, alleging that the opposition party repeatedly stages walkouts and fails to participate in proceedings despite demanding sessions. His remarks came amid escalating tensions between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress after Congress MLAs were blocked from entering the Legislative Assembly premises on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, Mann said, “That is simply what Congress do, cause a commotion and walk out. They complain when a session isn’t called, yet when it is, they either don’t show up or refuse to stay seated. The truth is, the Congress has no real issues to raise.”

Tensions Over Assembly Entry

Congress leaders, including Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Partap Singh Bajwa and Pargat Singh, were reportedly not allowed to enter the Assembly. An altercation broke out between AAP MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill and senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. The clash occurred during a media address by AAP Leader and Punjab Minister Balbir Singh. Slamming the opposition's actions, Dr. Balbir Singh alleged that Congress legislators were engaging in political disruption by refusing to let the government minister speak to the press.

Legislative Standoff and Protests

As Question Hour began, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa strongly objected to Congress MLAs being stopped from entering the House. Congress legislators staged a protest over the move, prompting Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to clarify that no MLA could be stopped from entering the House except those currently under suspension. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa further alleged that the notice served to block their entry did not carry the signature of the Speaker.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa condemned the entry blockade, saying, "It has never happened in the history of Punjab that an elected representative is denied entry into the Vidhan Sabha. Even if Sukhpal Singh Khaira was suspended, he has the right to enter the Assembly premises, after which the Speaker can ask him to refrain from participating. I even asked the Speaker: Is this the Legislative Assembly of Punjab, or is it Kabul? Does the Taliban rule here, or does the Constitution of India apply? But the Speaker did not bother to answer. I also raised the issue of an unsigned notice issued by the Secretary—who is expected to obey an unsigned notice?"

Earlier, Congress MLAs burned a broom, the election symbol of the ruling party AAP outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to protest against the government’s alleged failures on various key issues. Dressed in black robes and holding placards, the legislators raised slogans against the ruling party. (ANI)

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