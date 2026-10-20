Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, an anti-drug activist killed in Punjab. The visit sparks a political row, with BJP targeting the AAP govt over the drug menace. Punjab CM has ordered a CBI probe into the murder.

Political Row Over Punjab Drug Menace

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met with the kin of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13 during a confrontation with a medical store owner over the alleged sale of addictive substances. Jhota was taken to a hospital with bullet injuries and later succumbed to them. The incident triggered protests, with farmers' and workers' organisations calling for a statewide bandh on October 15.

The Home Minister’s visit to Punjab comes amid a political debate over the drug menace in Punjab, with the BJP accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to tackle the crisis. Shah had alleged that drug traffickers dealing in 'chitta', a term commonly used for sedative and addictive substances in Punjab, were flourishing under the AAP government's protection.

Shah Meets Families of Other Victims

Earlier today, Shah also met with the family members of victims who allegedly lost their lives for raising their voices against drug peddlers in Punjab.

During his visit to the state, the Home Minister went to the residence of late Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. He also met with the family members of Gulzar Singh, who was allegedly killed for standing up against local chitta peddlers in Sangrur.

CBI Probe Ordered into Jhota's Murder

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the murder case of Parminder Singh Jhota would be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reacting to the development, Environment Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that CM Mann handed over the inquiry into Jhota's murder to the CBI out of sheer panic, bowing to central pressure, moments before Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in the state.

In a video shared on social media platform X, Sirsa demanded the immediate resignations of CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, alleging that the illegal narcotics trade was flourishing in the border state under their patronage.

"Home Minister Amit Shah Ji had not even landed in Punjab yet, and Bhagwant Mann Ji had to hand over the inquiry regarding Parwinder Singh Jhota to the CBI," Sirsa said. "I want to make this clear: merely ordering a CBI inquiry will not suffice anymore. As Parwinder Singh Jhota's father and the people of Punjab have demanded, this corrupt DGP Gaurav Yadav will have to resign, and their patron, Bhagwant Mann, will also have to resign. Until both of them resign, the people of Punjab will not let you step onto the streets. The very drug smugglers whom you patronised and let off after taking money, the CBI will now take action against every single one of them," he asserted.

MHA Seeks Report, Outlines Anti-Drug Measures

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a comprehensive factual report on Jhota's killing and details of steps taken to implement measures aimed at achieving the national objective of a drug-free India. These measures include strengthening the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), conducting financial investigations in drug-related cases, improving coordination through the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) mechanism, strengthening prosecution, designating courts under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and taking action against transnational drug networks. (ANI)

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