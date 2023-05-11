Punjab: 2 detained after another blast near Golden Temple, third in a week

The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on May 8. The site of the low-intensity blast that took place today, is nearly two kilometres from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist spot in the city.

Punjab Police has detained as many as two people for questioning following an explosion near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late last night, reports said. A low-intensity explosion took place around 1 am on Thursday (May 11) near Heritage Street in Amritsar's Punjab. It is the third explosion that has happened in 5 days.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police collected forensic samples from the site of the blast and are probing the incident.

Initial reports suggest that no triggering mechanism was used in the explosion, reports said. The explosive used in the two blasts on Heritage Street in Amritsar were packed with two health drink cans.

On Monday, one person was injured in the explosion. No detonator was found, and the police said it appeared that the it that was used in the blast was kept in a container.

The police said the explosive was crudely made, and no shrapnel was used. One person was injured, and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.

