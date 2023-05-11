Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab: 2 detained after another blast near Golden Temple, third in a week

    The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on May 8. The site of the low-intensity blast that took place today, is nearly two kilometres from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist spot in the city.

    Punjab 2 detained after another blast near Golden Temple, third in a week AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    Punjab Police has detained as many as two people for questioning following an explosion near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late last night, reports said. A low-intensity explosion took place around 1 am on Thursday (May 11) near Heritage Street in Amritsar's Punjab. It is the third explosion that has happened in 5 days.

    The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on May 8. The site of the low-intensity blast that took place today, is nearly two kilometres from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist spot in the city.

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police collected forensic samples from the site of the blast and are probing the incident.

    Initial reports suggest that no triggering mechanism was used in the explosion, reports said. The explosive used in the two blasts on Heritage Street in Amritsar were packed with two health drink cans.

    On Monday, one person was injured in the explosion. No detonator was found, and the police said it appeared that the it that was used in the blast was kept in a container.

    The police said the explosive was crudely made, and no shrapnel was used. One person was injured, and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 8:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's visit to United States is historic: Indian envoy to US

    PM Modi's visit to United States in June historic: Indian envoy to US

    China latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    China's latest offer to Pakistan will leave India fuming

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis BJP Congress JDS gains region wise GCW

    Asianet Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Analysis: Which party gains region-wise?

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Bengaluru disappoints again; chooses holiday over vote

    Karnataka Election 2023 Exit Poll Analysis Will the 2018 Nataka be re enacted in Karnataka in 2023 gcw

    Will the 2018 'Nataka' be re-enacted in Karnataka in 2023?

    Recent Stories

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally opens up on his 'friendship' with Kantara star Rishab Shetty; know more vma

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui finally opens up on his 'friendship' with Kantara star Rishab Shetty; know more

    Is BTS star Jimin collaborating with Jin and Suga for something exciting? Know details vma

    Is BTS star Jimin collaborating with Jin and Suga for something exciting? Know details

    PM Modi's visit to United States is historic: Indian envoy to US

    PM Modi's visit to United States in June historic: Indian envoy to US

    Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Look into her personal life, controversies, net worth and more ADC

    Happy Birthday Adah Sharma: Look into her personal life, controversies, net worth and more

    Here are 7 magical home remedies to beat the sunburn this summer season ARB

    Here are 7 magical home remedies to beat the sunburn this summer season

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon