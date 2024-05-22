Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Teen spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub, barred from driving till age 25

    A 17-year-old teen, also the son of a well-known Pune builder, spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at Cosie and Blak pubs before crashing his Porsche Taycan into a motorcycle, killing two young tech professionals in the early hours of early Sunday.

    One of the two bars visited by the 17-year-old teenager involved in the deadly Porsche incident in Pune is said to have charged him Rs 48,000 in less than ninety minutes before the youngster slammed his fancy car into a bike on Sunday, killing two people right away.

    Just hours before the accident, the accused teenager went to two bars, the Cosie restaurant and the Hotel Blak Club, and was given drink. These two bars and eateries are allegedly under investigation for violating the law by providing alcohol to underage customers, according to sources.

    All bill of Rs 48,000-bill was paid at Cosie, the first pub that the teen and his friends visited at 10.40 pm on Saturday, TOI reported quoting Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The Maharashtra excise department shut the two eateries where the 17-year-old accused was reportedly offered whisky on Tuesday, following instructions from the Pune district collectorate.

    On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, according to police.

    The Pune Police has so far arrested the father of a 17-year-old boy and four executives of restaurants for serving liquor to the minor. In a shocking verdict, the Juvenile Justice Board granted the youngster bail on the same day while asking him to write an essay on road accidents. The decision has drawn criticism.

    State transport officials also said that permanent registration of the Porsche Taycan had been pending since March since the owner did not pay a fee of Rs 1,758.

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, expressed shock and surprise over the JJ Board (JJB) taking a “lenient view” of the fatal car accident and granting bail to the accused, and pushed for trying the teenager as an adult.

