A Pune cab driver told a woman he needed the Rs 300 fare to feed his family after she refused to pay. The argument at Hinjewadi IT Park was caught on video.

A video of a dispute between an IT professional and a cab driver has surfaced from Hinjewadi IT Park Phase 3 in Pune, and social media users are reacting. According to the claims shared with the video, the woman refused to pay the fare, which then escalated into a heated argument.

The driver had asked her to pay Rs 300 after dropping her at her destination. When he questioned her refusal, she reportedly threatened to call the police. She is also allegedly heard mentioning her Rs 10 lakh car during the exchange.

The argument intensified after the driver said he could not let go of the Rs 300 because he had to take the money home to his family.

The video has started a debate on respect for hardworking drivers and the importance of paying for services used. Social media users have criticised the refusal to pay, with many pointing out that a driver's earnings support a household.

The incident has drawn attention to the everyday friction between cab drivers and passengers, and the need for basic respect in such transactions. For drivers, fares are not spare change but income that supports families.

The identity of the woman and the cab driver has not been disclosed. It is also unclear whether any complaint has been filed with the police.