Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said preliminary reports point to structural decay and crowd overload as the prime causes of the Pune bridge collapse.

In a tragic incident, a century-old iron bridge spanning the Indrayani River in Pune's Maval tehsil collapsed under the weight of an overcrowded gathering, leaving four people dead and several others injured. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said preliminary reports point to structural decay and crowd overload as the prime causes of the collapse.

“We have received various versions of the incident. As per the preliminary information, the bridge was old and rusted. Many people were standing on the bridge when it collapsed,” Pawar said, addressing the media in the aftermath.

The disaster unfolded around 3:30 PM on Sunday in the Kundamala area—a scenic monsoon hotspot popular among picnickers. Though the skies had cleared, recent torrential rains had left the Indrayani River swollen and turbulent. As many as 100 people were reportedly on the pedestrian bridge when it suddenly gave way.

Four people were killed and at least 18 people severely injured. Rescuers are racing against time to locate at least three missing individuals, including a child, feared trapped beneath the mangled iron remains.

Bridge condition, ignored warnings, overcrowding

The bridge, meant strictly for pedestrian use, bore a visible warning prohibiting two-wheelers—a rule flouted by many. Maharashtra’s Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, who rushed to the scene to supervise operations, squarely blamed the reckless crowding. "The bridge was meant only for pedestrians. It seems people on the bridge did not pay heed to the instructions, which caused the incident," Mahajan stated.

He further announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and confirmed that cranes were being deployed to remove debris from the collapse site.

Meanwhile, a formal investigation has been launched into the apparent administrative lapse, particularly the absence of police patrols in an area known to attract large crowds during monsoon weekends.

PM Modi, Amit Shah extend condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their condolences and were briefed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the relief operations. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and fire brigades are continuing their search and rescue mission.