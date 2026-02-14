A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Lethpora, Pulwama, to pay tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel who died in the 2019 terror attack. PM Modi, the Vice President, and senior security officials honoured the martyrs' sacrifice and valour.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Lethpora in Pulwama on Saturday to pay tribute to 40 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), civil administration, and security forces paid tributes to the jawans.

Meanwhile, the CRPF paid tribute to their soldiers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, recalling their sacrifice, valour, and devotion to the country. "Lest we forget. On 14 Feb 2019, 40 bravehearts of CRPF India made the supreme sacrifice in Pulwama. Their valour remains etched in our hearts forever. DG GP Singh & all Ranks pay solemn tributes to our martyrs. We stand firmly with their families," the CRPF wrote in an X post.

Tributes Pour In for Fallen Heroes

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen heroes. He said their courage continues to inspire every Indian. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid humble respects to the brave CRPF personnel. The Vice President remembered their sacrifice, saying that it is forever engraved in Indian history and will continue to inspire the nation for ages. "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he wrote.

Recalling the 2019 Pulwama Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. However, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation. (ANI)