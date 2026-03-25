Pudukkottai-based innovator Sudhakar has created rechargeable handheld LED lights displaying political party symbols. Designed for nighttime election campaigns, these light boxes enhance visibility and eliminate the need for generators.

Innovative LED Lights for Night Campaigns

Sudhakar, an innovator based in Pudukkottai, along with his team, has developed rechargeable handheld LED lights displaying political party symbols to enhance visibility and engagement during nighttime election campaigns. Speaking to ANI, Sudhakar said, "In this modern election era, we have developed rechargeable plastic LED lights fitted with party symbols to make it easier to showcase these emblems to the public during nighttime campaigning. These lights help convey party symbols effectively and attractively to the general public."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

These light boxes are praised for their effectiveness and are seen as a valuable addition to the campaign trail. They eliminate the need for generators and traditional lighting setups during nighttime rallies. Th party flags can be illuminated using these light boxes, making them more visible and serving as additional promotional tools. The ease of use, simply by switching the light boxes on and off while walking, enhances their appeal and utility in campaigns.

Tamil Nadu Election Overview

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

Key Alliances and Candidates

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) today released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. The list was announced by party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also among the candidates named in the initial list.

On Tuesday, following a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan announced that a seat-sharing agreement had been reached with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has secured the party five constituencies for the upcoming elections.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)