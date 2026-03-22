The BJP has fielded M Arulmurugan for the Karaikal South constituency in the Puducherry Assembly election 2026. The party also released a list of nine candidates for the polls, which it is contesting in an alliance with the All India NR Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded M Arulmurugan as its candidate from Karaikal South constituency for the upcoming Puducherry Legislative Assembly election 2026, the party said on Sunday.

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BJP's Candidate List

Yesterday BJP released a list of nine candidates for the elections, which it is contesting in alliance with All India NR Congress. The Central Election Committee of the BJP met on March 18 to decide on candidates in poll-bound states. According to the list, A Namassivayam will contest from Mannadipet, while E Theeppainthan will contest from Oussoudu (SC). PML Kalyanasundaram will contest from Kalapet, VP Ramalingame from Raj Bhavan and A Johnkumar from Mudaliarpet. Embalam R Selvam will contest from Manavely, GNS Rajasekaran from Thirunallar and A Dineshan from Mahe.

NDA Seat-Sharing Agreement

Earlier on Friday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Puducherry reached a seat-sharing agreement, with the All India N R Congress (AINRC) set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats in the April 9 Assembly elections. According to the BJP, NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will contest on two seats each.

Chief Minister and NR Congress leader, N Rangasamy, after meeting Union Minister and BJP leader Mansukh Mandaviya, confirmed to continue their alliance with the BJP in the Union Territory.

Election Schedule and Assembly Details

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)