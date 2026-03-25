Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) will contest the Tamil Nadu assembly elections independently, its founder K Krishnasamy announced. The move follows stalled seat-sharing talks with the NDA, which offered what the party considered a minimal number of seats.

Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder and president K Krishnasamy on Wednesday informed that his party is preparing to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections independently after seat-sharing talks "stalled" with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) due to a low number of seats being offered.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Krishnasamy asserted that his party has a strong presence in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, and Dindigul; meanwhile, it has also been working against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's "misrule" from the past five years within the state.

He also stated that seat-sharing talks with AIADMK and other NDA parties stalled due to minimal seat offers. As a result, the party is collecting candidate applications, and a decision will be made in the coming days.

PT's Stance and Strongholds

"We work for marginalised communities, with strong bases in districts such as Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Dindigul region, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. The party has campaigned against five years of DMK misrule... Talks with AIADMK and NDA partners stalled due to minimal seat offers, so the party is preparing to contest the 2026 assembly elections independently. Candidate applications are being collected, with final decisions to follow," said Krishnasamy.

Puthiya Tamilagam had supported the AIADMK, which had allied with the BJP, in the 2021 assembly elections. PT continued to stay in the alliance till 2024, lending its support for the general elections too.

NDA Finalises Seat-Sharing Arrangement

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday announced its seat-sharing arrangement with NDA allies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The AIADMK, which leads the alliance, will contest 169 of the 234 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 27 seats, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 18, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) 11, Tamil Maanila Congress five, Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) one, and Puratchi Bharatham one seat.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)