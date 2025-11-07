The Punjab School Education Board organized a three-day seminar series for over 2,600 students, tracing the sacred final journey of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji to connect them with the Guru's teachings on sacrifice and courage.

To connect young students with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji's enduring legacy, timeless teachings, and unparalleled sacrifice, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) organised a three-day seminar series commemorating the 350th Anniversary of the Ninth Guru Sahib, according to the release.

These seminars were held from 3rd to 7th November at sacred sites in Punjab closely associated with Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's final journey.

Tracing a Sacred Path

Elaborating on the PSEB's initiative, Punjab Education Minister S. Harjot Singh Bains informed that the seminar series were thoughtfully organised along the historic route where Bhai Jaita Ji (Baba Jiwan Singh Ji) carried the sacred Sis (Head) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji from Delhi to Sri Anandpur Sahib, creating a deeply impactful and immersive learning experience for students.

Inspiring Young Minds

According to the release, Bains further shared that the three-day seminar series commenced on November 3 at Senior Secondary School, Dayalpur Sodhian (Sis Asthan, Nabha Sahib), continued on November 6 at School of Eminence, Kiratpur Sahib and culminated on November 7 at Government Kanya Senior Secondary School, Sri Anandpur Sahib. Over 2,600 students participated in the seminars, gaining insight into the lives, teachings and unparalleled sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Mata Gujri Ji, and the Chotte Sahibzade, S. Harjot Singh Bains said while adding that the seminars were focused on Ninth Guru Sahib's supreme sacrifice for the protection of dharam (faith and righteousness) and courage, making the historical event a living, breathing lesson for the young minds.

'A Journey of Connecting Youth with Core Values'

The Education Minister S. Bains appreciated the PSEB's initiative, stating, "Where there is the teaching of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, there is the victory of humanity. It's a matter of deep pride to see today's children understanding and embracing the Guru sahib's teachings. This was not merely a ceremony; it's a journey of connecting our youth with our core values through education."

Amarpal Singh, PSEB Chairman, highlighted that the initiative's success is rooted in students internalising the lessons, making the Guru's teachings a part of their lives. "The true objective of education is fulfilled as young minds draw inspiration from Guru Sahib's life, learning truth, courage and righteousness. We're shaping conscientious citizens, not just students," he added. (ANI)