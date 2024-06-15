Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH]

    After concluding the G7 Summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from his interactions with global leaders and highlighted India's perspective on the world stage. 

    PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH] anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his day-long visit to Italy, where he participated in the G7 summit and engaged in bilateral meetings with several foreign leaders, including Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. PM Modi departed for home on Friday (June 14) after concluding his engagements.

    PM Modi on Saturday (June 15) shared glimpses from the G7 Summit in Italy where he can be seen interacting with world leaders like Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden among others. 

    During his address at an outreach session on Artificial Intelligence at the summit, he emphasized the need to end technology monopolies and stressed that the benefits of technology should be accessible to all sections of society.

    “This should not just be our desire, but our responsibility,” he said.

    PM further said that for technology to be successful, it has to be underpinned by a human-centric approach. “We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society,’’ said PM Modi.

    He also advocated for the welfare of the Global South and underscored the significance of Africa in global affairs. He stated that India considers it a responsibility to raise the priorities and concerns of Global South countries on the world stage.
     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-658 June 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Amid strained ties, PM Modi meets Canada's Trudeau on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy; shares picture snt

    Amid strained ties, PM Modi meets Canada's Trudeau on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy; shares picture

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre's decision to block Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre's decision to block Health Minister Veena George's travel to Kuwait

    BREAKING Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain under UAPA snt

    Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy, Showkat Hussain under UAPA

    Recent Stories

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    Chandu Champion LEAKED: Kartik Aaryan's film OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites

    World leaders sing 'Happy Birthday' for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at G7 summit (WATCH) gcw

    World leaders sing 'Happy Birthday' for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at G7 summit (WATCH)

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy RBA

    Darshan arrest in murder case: After RGV, now Divya Spandana reacts to actor's ongoing controversy

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits Congress stalwart K Karunakaran's memorial in Thrissur

    Gold rate FALLS on June 15: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on June 15: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon