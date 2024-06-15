PM Modi shares glimpses from his G7 summit highlighting India's perspective at world stage [WATCH]

After concluding the G7 Summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses from his interactions with global leaders and highlighted India's perspective on the world stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his day-long visit to Italy, where he participated in the G7 summit and engaged in bilateral meetings with several foreign leaders, including Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. PM Modi departed for home on Friday (June 14) after concluding his engagements.

PM Modi on Saturday (June 15) shared glimpses from the G7 Summit in Italy where he can be seen interacting with world leaders like Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, Ukraine President Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden among others.

During his address at an outreach session on Artificial Intelligence at the summit, he emphasized the need to end technology monopolies and stressed that the benefits of technology should be accessible to all sections of society.

“This should not just be our desire, but our responsibility,” he said.

PM further said that for technology to be successful, it has to be underpinned by a human-centric approach. “We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society,’’ said PM Modi.

He also advocated for the welfare of the Global South and underscored the significance of Africa in global affairs. He stated that India considers it a responsibility to raise the priorities and concerns of Global South countries on the world stage.



