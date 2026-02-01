Protests against Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' spread across India, with effigies burned in Prayagraj and Indore. An FIR was filed in Lucknow and a plea in Delhi HC. Actor Manoj Bajpayee responded, saying the intent was not to hurt anyone.

Nationwide Protests Erupt

Protests erupted across India on Friday against the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', with demonstrators burning effigies of the producer, director and actors at Subhash Chowk in Prayagraj. Protesters also demanded a ban on the OTT platform. The protesters alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. The protesters made it clear that if the film's name and content are not changed within three days, protests will be held in Prayagraj and across the country.

Meanwhile, in Indore, the Brahmin community protested against Netflix's upcoming film and burned effigies of the streaming service and Manoj Bajpayee, who stars in it. They were burned by the Parshuram Sena at Malwa Mill Chowk. Warning that if their demands are not met, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey would face severe public backlash, a protester said, "We oppose the film; it should be banned, otherwise Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey will have their faces blackened. We demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Censor Board ban this film."

FIR Lodged in Lucknow

Earlier on Friday, an FIR was lodged at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against Neeraj Pandey and his production team. According to police officials, the action followed complaints alleging that the title and content of 'Ghooskhor Pandat' hurt religious and caste sentiments and could disturb public harmony. Station House Officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of the grievances, triggering formal action. Police said there has been widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations, with some groups warning of aggressive protests. Authorities cited concerns about law and order and said a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against any attempt to harm community sentiment or disrupt public peace. Further legal proceedings and investigation are currently underway.

Legal Challenge in Delhi High Court

Parallel legal action is also unfolding in the national capital, with a writ petition filed before the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of 'Ghooskhor Pandat.'Filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, the petition alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive. The plea argues that associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption undermines the dignity of the Brahmin community and violates fundamental rights, while acknowledging that freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions.

Manoj Bajpayee Responds to Controversy

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his upcoming web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat', as the project faces mounting legal action and public backlash over its title. Taking to his official X handle, Bajpayee said he respects the emotions expressed by those who felt hurt and stressed that the intent of the series was not to target any community. "When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote, adding that his role focused on portraying "a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation."He underlined that the character-driven cop drama was not meant as a social or community statement. Bajpayee also expressed confidence in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, noting the director's "consistent seriousness and care" in storytelling. (ANI)