DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka condemned the protest inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, stating it hurt Sikh sentiments. He accused AAP MLAs of politicising the issue and turning the sacred place into a political arena, stressing protests are not allowed.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka on Sunday condemned the attempt to stage a protest inside Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, saying it hurt Sikh sentiments and accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Delhi of politicising the issue.

'Gurudwara is a sacred institution'

Speaking to ANI, Kalka said it was distressing to see attempts to turn the gurdwara into a political arena, stressing that the religious institution was a sacred place where people came to offer prayers and seek solace. "It is deeply distressing to see attempts being made to turn Gurudwara Bangla Sahib into a political arena. This is a sacred institution, a place where people come to offer prayers and seek relief from their suffering. Yet, protesters intruded and attempted to stage a demonstration there, deeply hurting Sikh sentiments," he said.

Emphasising that protests were not permitted inside gurdwaras, Kalka said those wishing to demonstrate should do so outside Parliament or at locations associated with those against whom they were protesting. "One may offer prayers inside the Gurudwara, but protests are not permitted. If anyone wishes to protest, they should do so outside Parliament or in front of those against whom they are fighting," he said.

Police presence hurt sentiments

Kalka also expressed concern over the presence of police personnel in uniform on the gurdwara premises, saying their movement through the complex had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community. However, he clarified that the police had not entered the Darbar Sahib, the main prayer hall. "The sight of police personnel walking through the Gurudwara premises hurts the hearts of the Sikh community. It is absolutely intolerable for police in uniform to traverse the Gurudwara grounds, as this is not a public thoroughfare," he said.

AAP accused of 'dirty politics'

Accusing AAP MLAs in Delhi of politicising the incident, Kalka alleged that the party was linking the matter to Punjab politics instead of addressing the circumstances surrounding the protesters' entry into the religious premises. "The situation is being manipulated, and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Delhi, in particular, are attempting to play dirty politics over it. I want to warn them: this is a Gurudwara, not an arena for your politics. If you play such games here, Guru Sahib will never forgive you," he said.

Kalka also urged those sharing videos of the incident on social media not to politicise the matter. He alleged that the focus had remained on the presence of police personnel rather than the circumstances that led to their arrival and the protesters' removal.

DSGMC to examine CCTV footage

He further said the DSGMC was examining CCTV footage to establish how the protesters had entered the gurdwara premises to stage the demonstration. "We are fully examining the CCTV footage and will address the issue regarding the protesters specifically, how they managed to enter the Gurudwara premises to stage a protest. We will sit down and discuss this; the atmosphere there has been tense for the last few days, and while we don't want any untoward incidents in such a climate, this matter must be dealt with strictly," he said. (ANI)