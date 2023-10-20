Professor removes student from stage for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before performance in Ghaziabad (WATCH)

This incident unfolds against a backdrop of a previous occurrence in August, where a Class 11 student was allegedly subjected to physical assault by his PT teacher for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at a Greater Noida school.

A student's simple expression of "Jai Shri Ram" before a performance at ABES College in Ghaziabad took a troubling turn as a professor promptly removed the student from the stage. The incident, captured on video, has gained widespread attention and raised concerns about freedom of expression and inclusivity within educational institutions.

The viral video has ignited a broader conversation about the importance of respecting diverse viewpoints and ensuring that all students have the freedom to express their beliefs within the academic setting. It also underscores the need for educational institutions to uphold principles of tolerance and open dialogue while fostering an environment where every voice is heard and respected.

This incident unfolds against a backdrop of a previous occurrence in August, where a Class 11 student was allegedly subjected to physical assault by his PT teacher for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at a Greater Noida school. Following the incident, the student's parents accused the school authorities of expelling their son.

According to Deepak Sharma, who lodged the complaint, the incident took place on August 15 when his son, Lakshay Sharma, was in his classroom. Upon hearing fellow students chanting 'Jai Shree Ram,' he joined in. This action prompted PT teacher Yatish and two other female teachers to call Lakshay out of the classroom, where they scolded him.

When Lakshay attempted to defend himself, Yatish resorted to physical violence, leaving the student injured, as per Deepak Sharma's account. Lakshay later recounted the incident to his uncle, Vikrant Sharma, who had come to pick him up from school. Subsequently, they approached the school principal, Asha Sharma, to report the matter, but their complaint was met with dismissal.