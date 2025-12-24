A joint team is probing the mysterious deaths of dozens of monkeys in UP's Sambhal. Officials have deployed vets and urged villagers to report any carcasses found for testing, as none have been located yet to determine the cause of death.

Probe into Mysterious Monkey Deaths

Taking cognisance of the death of dozens of monkeys under mysterious circumstances in the Ata village in the Sambhal District of Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrate had formed a joint team of the Forest Department and the Animal Husbandry Department and ordered an investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A team from the veterinary department, including doctors and an ambulance, arrived in the village on Wednesday. Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Shailendra Singh, along with veterinary doctor Ajay Kumar and a team from the forest department, visited the village to investigate the deaths. They also held a meeting with the villagers, urging them to report any monkey carcasses immediately.

Singh stated that he received information about the sudden deaths of monkeys in the village over the past 20-25 days. He said they visited the village but found no carcasses or evidence of disease among the monkeys. Singh stated that if any carcass is found, it will be sent for testing to determine the cause of death. Additionally, he mentioned that a team of veterinarians has been deployed to the village.

CM Yogi on Codeine Cough Syrup Case

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the state Assembly, asserting that no deaths have occurred in Uttar Pradesh due to the consumption of codeine-based cough syrup. He stated that the case is being dealt with stringently under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This came amid escalating political sparring between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party over the codeine-based cough syrup case, which has triggered widespread debate in the state's political circles.

Providing details of the action taken so far, CM Yogi said that 79 cases have been registered, 225 accused have been identified, and 78 arrests have been made in connection with the matter. He further informed the House that raids have been conducted on 134 firms as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)