Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Dussehra, described unemployment and the rising cost of living as a 'modern-day manifestation of Ravana' faced by the public, urging people to continue the fight for truth against falsehood.

'Modern-day Ravana': Priyanka Gandhi on Unemployment, Rising Costs

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday flagged unemployment and the rising cost of living as a "modern-day manifestation of Ravana" faced by the public. She participated in the Ramlila at Gandhi Maidan at Lal Quila Ground in New Delhi. Extending wishes for Dussehra, the Congress leader said that the struggle between truth and falsehood persists even today and that her party will continue to fight for the truth.

Speaking to reporters, "This is not the occasion for politics; therefore, I do not have any specific message for the government. I will simply say that the public is currently confronting what can be described as a modern-day manifestation of Ravana—issues such as unemployment and the rising cost of living. The struggle between truth and falsehood persists even today. We are fighting for the truth, and we will always continue to do so. I hope that the public finds joy today. My best wishes to everyone—may you fight for the truth in your own lives."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi extended the festive wishes in an X post. She stated, “Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious festival of Vijayadashami, a symbol of the victory of justice, truth, and righteousness over injustice, falsehood, and unrighteousness. I pray to the epitome of propriety, Lord Ram, that he may bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into all your lives.”

Kharge Extends Greetings, Expresses Concern Over Rainfall

Meanwhile, today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended Dussehra greetings to people across the country and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness to everyone. Kharge also expressed concern over the rainfall deficit, saying that rainfall was less than 40 per cent below average and had caused distress among people. “Dussehra is a significant festival celebrated across the entire country, and I extend my best wishes to everyone. I hope this Dussehra proves to be a good one for all. Given that rainfall is more than 40 per cent below average, causing great distress, people can only find relief if nature itself lends its support,” he said. (ANI)