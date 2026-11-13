Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has accused the BJP of eroding constitutional values and stifling free speech, while balancing political criticism with official duties, including inaugurating schools and healthcare initiatives in her constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP of Weakening India's Key Institutions

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the BJP of suppressing freedom of expression and systematically weakening institutions that uphold the Constitution, asserting that her party was fighting to protect constitutional values. Speaking to ANI in Kozhikode, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that people were being prevented from expressing their views and said the Congress was fighting to protect the Constitution and the institutions associated with it.

“Anybody who has anything to say to express themselves is put down and shut, and we’ve seen that in the last few months. We are fighting for the Constitution. We are fighting for the values of the Constitution. We are fighting because all the institutions in our country which uphold the Constitution and its values are being systematically destroyed by the BJP,” she said.

On reports of a possible special session of Parliament for the passage of the Delimitation Bill, Priyanka Gandhi said she had no information about it. “If they are planning this, I have no information about it,” she said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi inaugurated digital classrooms at the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) in Puthuppady, in Kozhikode district, as part of her visit to Wayanad. She also visited GLP School Amba in Suganthagiri, Kalpetta. As part of her scheduled engagements in Wayanad, she is also scheduled to flag off two four-wheeler mobile dispensary vehicles under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) at the Family Health Centre (FHC), Kizhuparamba. She will later flag off six school buses under MPLADS at Government High School (GHS), Wandoor. Her programme also includes a visit to IGMMR School in Nilambur.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Wayanad on Wednesday evening (November 11) for a three-day visit to her constituency. She arrived at Calicut International Airport and proceeded to Kalpetta by road. During her visit, she attended a series of official programmes and reviewed development projects in the constituency. The Wayanad MP also reviewed the redevelopment of the Priyadarshini Tea Factory, a project being undertaken with corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding secured through her intervention. Earlier, she visited the residence of Padma Shri awardee late Cheruvayal Raman in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Raman was a tribal farmer from Keralam and a renowned conservationist of traditional paddy seeds. He was recognised for his contribution to sustainable agriculture and the preservation of biodiversity.