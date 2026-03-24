Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi critiques the government's 'partisan' and delayed response to the Middle East crisis. She points out a disconnect between assurances of fuel reserves and the 'painful' shortages now faced by the public.

Chaturvedi Slams 'Partisan' Handling of Mideast Crisis

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday launched a sharp critique against the central government on Tuesday, accusing the Prime Minister of a delayed response and "partisan" handling of the ongoing Middle East conflicts. Chaturvedi highlighted a significant disconnect between official assurances of resource stability and the "painful" shortages currently impacting the public.

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Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said,"We were continuously demanding a debate.The Prime Minister delivered a speech yesterday. Yet, he is making these statements only now, in the 3rd week of the crisis. Had the Prime Minister addressed the nation in the very 1st week, he could have explained the reasons behind his visit to Israel. He could have explained why, following the passing of Iran's Supreme Leader, it took us 3 full days to officially convey our condolences. We have observed the government taking a partisan stance in this matter. Regarding the issue of preparedness, the Petroleum Minister repeatedly assured us that we possessed a 75-day stock reserve, specifically maintained to guard against any potential economic disruption. However, upon examining the reality on the ground, the extent of the actual shortages is now becoming painfully evident. The public is facing immense hardships."

PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha on 'Worrisome' Situation

This comes after PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha over the West Asia conflict, noting that the situation in the region is "worrisome."

Economic and Security Challenges

The Prime Minister informed of India's trade relations with countries in the West Asian region that were witnessing war, stating that a large part of the country's need for crude oil and gas was met by the war-affected region. He informed that the region also remains crucial as it provides a route for India's trade with other countries as well. "This war has also posed unprecedented challenges for India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian as well. India has extensive trade relations with the warring and war-affected countries. The region where this war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries of the world. In particular, a large part of our needs for crude oil and gas is met by this very region," he added.

Prioritizing Domestic LPG Supply

He informed the House that the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers amid the uncertainty in supply. "As we all know, the country imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers. At the same time, domestic production of LPG is also being increased. Continuous efforts have also been made to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel across the country remains smooth. LPG production in the country is also being increased," he added.

Strategic Petroleum Reserves

He also noted that India has strategic petroleum reserves of more than 5.3 million metric tons.

Background of the Conflict

The Prime Minister made a statement against the backdrop of escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. While Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability. (ANI)