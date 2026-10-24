Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge asserts a transparent probe into a sting operation, labeling it an act of extortion and blackmail, and promises to expose everyone involved in the criminal conspiracy shortly.

Investigation into Alleged Sting Operation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said that everyone involved in the alleged criminal conspiracy behind a sting operation would be exposed, asserting that the investigation was underway and would be completed transparently and without political interference. Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said the complaint had been filed to establish the truth and that the state government was confident in the officers handling the investigation.

"It is just a matter of time before everybody is exposed—who did the criminal conspiracy, where it happened, how it happened, who did the sting, why they did it, how it got into someone's hands after so many years, how it was suddenly uploaded, how the publicity happened, everything," he said. "We will trace it from the source and expose it in a few days," he added. "The investigation would establish the sequence of events surrounding the material, which reportedly dates back to 2011 and was allegedly recorded in 2023 before emerging in 2026. He cautioned against rushing to conclusions or making statements merely for publicity", Kharge said.

Commitment to Transparency and Protocol

Kharge maintained that the investigation would be conducted transparently and honestly, with the police working without political pressure or interference. He added that those whose names had emerged during the investigation had been called in, and their statements and interrogations had been recorded. "There is no escaping it; the charge sheet must be filed. We have to submit it to the court," he said, adding that the findings would be made available at the appropriate time.

Ethical Concerns Regarding Covert Recording

On the alleged use of smart glasses to record covert videos during meetings with senior government officials, Kharge said such practices raised ethical concerns and called for respect for established protocols when meeting ministers and other dignitaries. Kharge said, "And when anybody comes to meet a senior cabinet minister or the chief minister, it is not ethical to have camera glasses or anything on." He further alleged that the video pointed to a case of extortion and blackmail, adding that the investigation would establish the facts. "No, that's very evident in the video itself. When you know there are faces visible who belong to the party, they cannot deny it. But it is a very clear case of extortion. It's a very clear case of blackmail. And we are investigating; sooner or later everything will be on record," he said.

Political Defense and Environmental Guidelines

Responding to the BJP's criticism over the political and business activities of Congress leaders' family members, Kharge defended their right to pursue their interests, including politics and business. Questioning the BJP's objections, Kharge said, "Why can't my son get into politics? Why can't Mrs. Priyanka Gandhi's son get into politics? Gadkari's children do business, right? Why can't my son do business?" He added that elected representatives were chosen by voters and that people would ultimately decide who should enter politics.

On Diwali celebrations and the use of firecrackers, Kharge urged people to follow environmental guidelines and remain considerate of others while celebrating festivals. "Celebrating customs and cultural traditions should go hand in hand with protecting the environment, forests and wildlife. He also referred to the Supreme Court's guidelines on firecrackers and said the public should follow the prescribed rules. Saving the environment along with our customs and cultural practices is also our culture, right?", Kharge said.

On a separate question concerning the suspicious death of a person named Vicky, Kharge said, "The government would investigate the matter according to law if a complaint was received. To his knowledge, no complaint had been received at that point and invited Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy to submit one for examination". (ANI)