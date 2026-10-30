Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy using saintly verses, labeling him an opportunist following allegations regarding a conspiracy to defame CM Siddaramaiah within the Congress-led state government.

Priyank Kharge's Sharp Response to HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday took an indirect swipe at Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy by quoting saints Purandaradasa and Sarvajna in a post on X, apparently in response to Kumaraswamy's remarks on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. In his post, Priyank Kharge shared a verse by Purandaradasa: "Bellada katteya katti, bevina beejawa bitti, Jenu malegaredare visha hoguvudenayya -Purandaradasaru" (Even if you build a cartload of jaggery, sow neem seeds and shower it with honey-like rain, will its poison or bitterness disappear?) He then referred to his upbringing and the values instilled by his elders, saying they determine the limits of his speech. "The way I was brought up at home, the culture and values taught by my elders guard the limits of my speech. Even when the father who gave birth and status is admitted to hospital, not leaving power... Unable to contest today from the constituency where he contested yesterday, not looking back tomorrow at the constituency where he shed tears today... Betraying the trust of his own brother and those who held his hand... The more the 'Kisubayee' dasa who cannot ride the horse given to him speaks, the more the relevance of Purandaradasa's keertana keeps getting proved," he said.

Criticism and Allegations

Sarvajna's Wisdom and Political Tensions

The Karnataka Minister also quoted a verse by Sarvajna: "Aaru bettavanobba, Haarabahudendihare, Haarabahudendu enabeku, Moorkhana horaata salla - Sarvajna" (If someone claims that a person can leap across six hills, should we simply believe that he can? It is futile to argue with a fool.) Through the verses and his remarks, Priyank Kharge appeared to target Kumaraswamy over what he described as political opportunism and betrayal. His post included indirect references to not leaving power even when one's father is hospitalised, changing constituencies and betraying the trust of family members. His remarks came after Union Minister and JD(S) State President HD Kumaraswamy alleged that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and his son, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, have hatched a conspiracy to ruin the image of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the name of a sting operation against him.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kumaraswamy had said the Kharge family is settling an old family grudge that Siddaramaiah was responsible for Mallikarjun Kharge missing the Chief Minister's post in the past. "Minister Priyank Kharge's real intention is not to finish Kumaraswamy, but to ruin Siddaramaiah's image. Weaving this case in Kumaraswamy's name and finally trapping Siddaramaiah himself is the internal conspiracy hatched by the Kharge family along with the present CM," Kumaraswamy alleged. He cited media reports that when CCB officers went to the former CM for an explanation on the sting, they were lashed out at. He said Siddaramaiah himself is angry about the direction of the investigation. (ANI)