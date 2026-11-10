Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has sparked a major political controversy after alleging that Sangh Parivar members were involved in several high-profile murders, drawing sharp criticism from the state BJP unit.

Priyank Kharge's Controversial Remarks Trigger Row

A political row has erupted after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's remarks at the Muslim Youth League (MYL) Kerala State Conference in Kochi, where he alleged that people associated with the Sangh Parivar were behind the murders of journalist Gauri Lankesh, scholar MM Kalburgi and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. Speaking at the public meeting at Marine Drive on Sunday, responding to remarks by MYL general secretary PK Firos, who had referred to the killings, Kharge said, “Firos ji, if I'm not mistaken, when you were speaking, you spoke about M.M. Kalburgi, Gauri Lankesh, Dabholkar ji... Another six months, I will finish it. I'll put all these people in jail. We are following it up. We will do it, because these are the people who are responsible for killing Gandhi."

Kharge alleged that affiliates of the Sangh Parivar were responsible for the assassinations that targeted individuals who raised progressive voices and challenged their ideology. In Hindi, he added, "Sangh wale ne hee mara unko... Case chal raha hai". He also said, “Sangh Parivar killed them. Cases will be over in six months. I will make sure everyone will be in jail”. The Minister also criticised the RSS and BJP, accusing them of attempting to undermine the Constitution and questioning the RSS's role in India's freedom struggle and financial transparency.

BJP Hits Back at Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka BJP president Vijayendra hits back at Kharge for the remarks. Escalating its attack, the BJP said the Home Minister is neglecting Karnataka's mounting law-and-order concerns and instead peddling fake narratives in Keralam. "Instead of addressing Karnataka's mounting law-and-order concerns, Home Minister Priyank Kharge is busy travelling to Kerala to peddle fake narratives and spread lies before a Muslim Youth League audience," the party said in a statement.

The Karnataka BJP president pointed to three issues demanding Kharge's attention -- knives being delivered to the official residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the alleged sting operation targeting a former Chief Minister and questions over police accountability. "Yet, Priyank Kharge seems more interested in playing judge, jury and executioner than discharging the responsibilities of his constitutional office," it said.

Questions Raised Over Judicial Independence

The BJP also raised serious questions about respect for judicial independence. "Trials are decided by courts, not political pronouncements from campaign platforms," the party said. The party also noted that the murders of Gauri Lankesh (September 2017) and MM Kalburgi (August 2015) took place when Congress was in power in Karnataka. "Home Minister, before pointing fingers at others and delivering political sermons in Kerala, answer for the failures of your own party in Karnataka. Justice cannot be a political weapon, and the Home Minister's office is not a platform for settling political scores! #CongressFailsKarnataka," the statement added.

The murder cases of Gauri Lankesh and MM Kalburgi are still under trial.

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