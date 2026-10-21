Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge challenged the RSS to clarify if it is a cultural or political organization, while also insisting that the group must follow official police procedures for conducting any planned route marches in the state.

Priyank Kharge Questions RSS Identity and Political Commentary

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) claim of being a cultural organisation, asking RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to clarify its nature and alleging that the organisation frequently comments on political, economic, defence and foreign policy matters. Speaking to reporters reacting to Bhagwat’s statement that “regime change has neither happened nor will it happen,” while referring to protests in France and developments in Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh, Kharge questioned the RSS chief’s remarks. "It is (regime change) not possible because they have captured the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner, the voter list, Form 6 and Form 7. Do you expect free and fair elections to take place in India after this? So, why does the Chief Election Commissioner need judicial immunity? Who is Mr Mohan Bhagwat to comment? Let him decide whether the RSS is a cultural organisation or a political organisation. They only speak about politics, the economic situation, defence and foreign policy. They say we have to maintain close contacts with Pakistan. Who are these people? Are they cultural in nature or political? Let them shed this fake image of being a cultural organisation, register themselves, and come in as a political outfit," Kharge said.

Regulation of RSS Route Marches

On the issue of permission for the RSS's Path Sanchalan (route march) in Karnataka, Kharge said, "In many places, they are saying that they are going to conduct a patha sanchalana (route march) and are submitting information to the police. They should not merely provide information. They should please seek permission so that the necessary arrangements can be made."

"The police department is not at the beck and call of the RSS. They cannot simply inform us, saying, 'We have given you the information. You make the necessary arrangements. We will come and leave.' Many people conduct events in different places. If you seek permission and the request is found appropriate, we will grant permission. We are not going to deny it, " he said. "The same rules apply to everyone, including the RSS. The RSS is not above the law or the Constitution. If there are any problems with the route march they have proposed, the local authorities can discuss and resolve them. But please learn to respect the police department and the government," he added.

Kharge further questioned whether the RSS had formally sought permission for the route march, "They should seek permission. Have they written 'permission' in it? They submitted it for information, saying, 'We are conducting the event this way. Please take appropriate action.' Do they think the police personnel work for them? We are the government. There is a procedure for everyone, including me. Follow the procedure."

Investigation Into Bengaluru Blast

Separately, commenting on the blast reported in Bengaluru's Pulikeshi Nagar, Kharge said the incident was under investigation and urged people not to speculate until the forensic report was available. "It is still being investigated. This afternoon, we will get to know. Let us see what it is. It happened last night, that’s all I can tell now. It went to the lab. Until then, we will not pay attention to any rumours. There have been some minor injuries. One person has apparently suffered burns, and another person has also sustained minor injuries. We have taken a suo motu case since it’s a blast. Whether it was a chemical reaction, whether there was an IED, or whatever it may be, we are investigating. Let the forensic report come," Kharge said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)