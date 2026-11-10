Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the BJP, drawing parallels between Tipu Sultan's historical contributions and the RSS's role in India's freedom struggle, as a push to reinstate official Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations gains momentum.

Priyank Kharge Targets BJP Over Tipu Sultan Legacy

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday addressed the Tehrik-e-Khudadaad memorandum submitted to CM DK Shivakumar while hitting out at the BJP by comparing Tipu Sultan's participation in the country's freedom struggle with the RSS. He asserted that Tipu Sultan fought four Anglo-Mysore Wars, whereas the RSS did not even participate in the freedom struggle. The memorandum submitted to the Karnataka government urges authorities to restore official Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations and implement eight major initiatives

Minister Questions BJP's Historical Narrative

"The BJP needs to get its history right. Tipu Sultan fought four Anglo-Mysore Wars. The RSS did not even participate in the freedom struggle. They did not participate in the Civil Disobedience Movement, they did not participate in the Quit India Movement, they were not part of any of the Round Table Conferences, and they did not participate in the Dandi March or the Non-Cooperation Movement. They did nothing. And they are the ones dictating terms," said Kharge.

Allegations of Opportunistic Politics

The Karnataka Minister also pointed to former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's past praise of Tipu Sultan in a book, describing the BJP's current stance as pure opportunistic politics and asserting that the party acts pro minority when seeking votes but alters its behaviour after the elections. "The BJP was saying no to Tipu Jayanti when Yediyurappa ji was the Chief Minister. He sang praises of Tipu Sultan in a book. You cannot take away Tipu Sultan’s contributions to the state. This is nothing but politics. When they want votes, they are pro-minority. When they don’t, they behave like this. The government will take a decision. You cannot simply erase history, whether you like it or not," added Kharge.

Kharge's remarks came after the cultural organisation Tehrik-e-Khudadad sent a memorandum addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, requesting the state government to reinstate the official observance of Tipu Sultan Jayanti on November 10. The organisation also appealed to authorities to examine school textbooks to ensure providing historically accurate coverage of Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali. The proposal remains pending before the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)